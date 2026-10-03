Apple Confirms iPhone 18 Pro Max AT&T Cellular Issues

iPhone 18 Pro Max users on AT&T have faced service disruptions, losing cellular connectivity and becoming stuck in data-less SOS mode since the device’s release.

The connectivity failure is isolated to the iPhone 18 Pro Max models sold in the United States, which utilize a Qualcomm modem.

Hardware Replacement Required for Lost Service

Users who have already lost cellular connectivity cannot recover service via software updates alone. Apple confirmed that affected devices require a hardware replacement. Customers experiencing persistent SOS mode or complete network failure must contact customer support through Apple or AT&T, depending on the original point of purchase, or visit a physical retail location for assistance.

Earlier in the week, AT&T sent a text to customers alerting them to possible connection issues that could impact their ability to contact emergency services, 9to5Mac reported. While those notifications advised installing the latest operating system, many customers still complained of service disruptions.

Software and Carrier Updates Issued for Active Connections

For users who maintain active service on their iPhone 18 Pro Max, immediate action is required to prevent future disruptions. Apple released iOS 27.0.1 and strongly encouraged all iPhone 18 Pro Max users to update now, stating that users who update will be less likely to experience service disruptions. Although the software patch does not restore service that has already been lost, it is meant to help prevent this issue from occurring.

Photo: Engadget

In addition to the core operating system patch, a specialized carrier settings update is rolling out automatically over a 14-day window. Users who wish to bypass the automated schedule can force the download manually. Navigate to the device settings menu, select General, and open the About tab to trigger the carrier configuration check.

Concurrent Bug Fixes in iOS 27.0.1

The iOS 27.0.1 rollout also rectifies several unrelated software anomalies reported since the initial deployment of iOS 27. The update resolves an unexpected restart issue that occurred when Face ID failed to authenticate. Devices running early builds previously generated “panic-full” crash logs in system analytics before restarting.

Photo: 9to5Mac

Furthermore, the update eliminates a color artifact in photos captured at the 2x zoom level on iPhone 18 Pro hardware. It also resolves a glitch that caused devices to become unresponsive when users opened the Notification Center and Control Center simultaneously, an issue that previously required a hard reset sequence.