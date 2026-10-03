Pompano Beach Shooting Leaves One Man Dead and Another Wounded

Midnight gunfire on Northwest Seventh Avenue leaves one dead

A shooting in Pompano Beach late Friday left one man dead and another injured, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies rushed to the 1500 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue shortly before midnight.

There, they discovered two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue flooded the residential block.

Emergency responders rush wounded victims to local hospital

Emergency medical personnel confirmed one man dead at the scene.

Detectives take unnamed male suspect into custody

Investigators took an unnamed male suspect into custody shortly after the arrival of emergency responders.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased victim, the surviving wounded man, or the individual currently in custody. The Broward County Regional Communications center first routed emergency calls regarding the gunfire to deputies just before midnight on Friday, according to Local 10.

Broward Sheriff’s Office scrambles to uncover possible motive

Detectives have not disclosed a possible motive for the violence. Investigators continue to examine the exact sequence of events along Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Photo: cbsnews.com

The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives process physical evidence and interview potential witnesses in the neighborhood.

Authorities withhold critical details as Saturday morning breaks

Officials have not released the official names or ages of the two victims or the suspect held in custody.

Furthermore, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has not yet published information regarding whether the victims and the suspect knew each other prior to the shooting, nor have they clarified what specific weapon was recovered at the scene.