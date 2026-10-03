Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Debuts with Kirin Chip and 10x Optical Zoom Module

tek.sapo.pt reported that the lineup includes the Mate 90, Mate 90 Pro, Mate 90 Pro Max, and Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design. Spacemoney.com.br and Maistecnologia.com also reference the Collector’s Edition nomenclature for the top-tier variants. The devices run on the HarmonyOS 7 operating system and feature distinct hardware configurations tailored for mobile photography and processing performance.

Hardware Architecture and the Kirin 9050 Pro

The top-tier Mate 90 Pro Max and Mate 90 RS models house Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 9050 Pro processor, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM. According to tek.sapo.pt, this system-on-chip utilizes a technology called LogicFolding, which reorganizes internal chip connections in three dimensions to increase processing capacity and speed. Telesintese.com.br noted that Huawei projected and produced 381 chips using this Tau-scaling concept over a six-year period, though the company has not disclosed the exact manufacturing litography. Meanwhile, the standard Mate 90 runs on a Kirin 9030 chip that delivers a twenty-seven percent performance gain over previous generations, as stated by Telesintese.com.br. The Mate 90 Pro steps up to a Kirin 9035 processor.

Advanced Camera Optics and the External XMAGE Z10 Module

Photography capabilities anchor the appeal of the Pro Max and RS variants. Tek.sapo.pt detailed a rear triple-camera array featuring a fifty-megapixel main sensor with a one-to-1.28-inch size, optical image stabilization, and a continuous variable aperture ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. That primary sensor joins a two-hundred-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and a forty-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

For enthusiasts seeking extended reach, the Mate 90 Pro Max and Mate 90 RS support the Huawei XMAGE Z10 — also referred to as the Huawei Ruiying Z10 in reports by Spacemoney.com.br and Maistecnologia.com. This modular external camera accessory integrates a one-inch RYYB sensor. Maistecnologia.com explained that the accessory uses its own motorized PZ zoom mechanism and optical system rather than merely magnifying the phone’s internal capture. The hardware covers a focal distance equivalent to twenty-four to two hundred forty millimeters, offering a tenfold continuous optical zoom with an aperture varying between f/2.0 and f/4.5, alongside a physical focal range of 9.1 to 91 mm.

Display Specifications and Battery Capacities

Power management and screen metrics vary across the four form factors. Tek.sapo.pt confirmed that the Mate 90 Pro Max and Mate 90 RS draw power from 6,800 mAh batteries supporting one hundred watts of wired charging and fifty watts wirelessly, paired with 6.9-inch LTPO OLED displays.

Photo: TeleSíntese

The standard Mate 90 relies on a 6.75-inch OLED LTPO panel, a 6,600 mAh battery, and sixty-six-watt wired charging. The Mate 90 Pro retains the same 6.75-inch screen dimensions but adopts a dual-layer OLED panel featuring 1.5K resolution, an LTPO refresh rate between 1 and 144 Hz, and upgrades wired charging back to one hundred watts. The top-tier Mate 90 Pro Max additionally features a 1.5K dual-layer OLED screen with an LTPO refresh rate spanning 1 to 144 Hz and a peak brightness reaching 10,000 nits, while tek.sapo.pt noted peak brightness levels scaling up to 12,000 nits for the Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design.

Market Availability and Unresolved Pricing Questions

Initial commercial availability remains restricted to China. Tek.sapo.pt outlined the launch pricing structure: the base Mate 90 starts at 5,999 yuan (about 795 euros), the Mate 90 Pro begins at 6,999 yuan (927 euros), the Mate 90 Pro Max starts at 9,499 yuan (1,259 euros), and the top-tier Mate 90 RS reaches 12,999 yuan (1,722 euros).

Photo: SpaceMoney

As noted by Spacemoney.com.br and Maistecnologia.com, Huawei has not officially confirmed pricing or release schedules for the XMAGE Z10 external lens module, nor has the company announced international retail plans for the Mate 90 series outside of China.