Optical Cavity Boosts Quantum Dot Photon Coherence to 90% Interference Visibility

A specialized semiconductor experiment conducted by researchers at the University of Basel has achieved a 90% raw two-photon interference visibility by leveraging an open optical microcavity. This breakthrough addresses the timing jitter problem in quantum communication by accelerating specific transition lifetimes within indium gallium arsenide quantum dots.

How the Open Microcavity Tunes Quantum Dot Transitions

Quantum dots act in some respects like an artificial atom by confining electronic excitations inside a semiconductor. When excited twice, the system forms a biexciton—a bound complex consisting of two electrons and two holes. This complex sheds its energy through a two-step sequence called a biexciton cascade, emitting a pair of time-correlated photons one after the other.

Lead author Timon Baltisberger explains the process: This is a process in which a quantum dot is doubly excited and the excitation then decays. This generates two photons, one after the other. While this cascade offers a route to entangled photon pairs, it introduces an obstacle because its two emissions are linked in time. The second photon cannot emerge before the first, and uncertainty in the first emission introduces timing jitter.

To overcome this, the research team placed an indium gallium arsenide quantum dot inside an open optical microcavity. The assembly utilized a semiconductor-based lower mirror and a curved upper mirror that permitted light to escape toward the collection system. By scanning the cavity resonance, the team tuned the cavity’s resonance.

This dynamic tuning exploited the Purcell effect, altering the radiative decay rate of the emitter. Quantum optics predicts that indistinguishability improves when the lifetime of the first transition becomes much shorter than the second. Accelerating the first biexciton-to-exciton transition reduced timing jitter and yielded a raw interference visibility of 90%, with an uncertainty of two percentage points. Meanwhile, the second photon achieved an 80% visibility score with a six-percentage-point uncertainty.

The Tradeoffs Between Coherence and Collection Efficiency

The typical lifetime ratio in an unmodified cascade gives a theoretical visibility near 60%. While the semiconductor microcavity successfully pushed that baseline up to 90%, the experiment exposed a practical tradeoff.

Accelerating the first transition enhanced coherence, but accelerating the second transition produced the reverse outcome. Making the exciton decay faster relative to the biexciton increased the lifetime ratio and reduced coherence. Furthermore, crystal vibrations and inefficient collection of the second photon continue to present obstacles for a practical source of entangled pairs.

Parallel work in semiconductor device architecture, such as designs outlined in United States Patent US-10192976 by inventors Jason Petta, David Zajac, and Thomas Hazard, highlights the hardware complexities of managing electron gas accumulation and screening layers in multi-layer conductive devices. While patent designs focus on gate-controlled quantum dot manipulation at the electronic level, the Basel microcavity experiment demonstrates that optical environment engineering is vital for controlling photon output.

Next Steps for Advanced Quantum Communication Schemes

The ability to tune transition lifetimes over two orders of magnitude brings semiconductor quantum dots closer to supplying high-quality light for advanced quantum communication schemes. However, achieving 90% visibility for the first photon does not mean the different-frequency photons within each pair became interchangeable, nor does it resolve the physical difficulties of collecting both photons with equal efficiency.

Photo: scienceon.kisti.re.kr

Future iterations of these open microcavity designs must address crystal vibrations and inefficient collection of the second photon to bridge the gap between theoretical calculations and practical quantum sources.