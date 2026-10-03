CoinShares to Liquidate BTF ETF, Raising Social Security Taxes

CoinShares announced that its CoinShares Bitcoin and Ether ETF and CoinShares Altcoins ETF will liquidate on or around October 21, 2026. Shareholders holding BTF in taxable brokerage accounts face a forced cash redemption that can substantially increase their taxable income and lift the tax rate on their Social Security benefits.

The Bottom Line

Forced Liquidation: Shares remaining in the CoinShares Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ: BTF) and the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (NASDAQ: DIME) at the close on October 20, 2026, will automatically convert into cash equal to their net asset value.

Shares remaining in the and the at the close on October 20, 2026, will automatically convert into cash equal to their net asset value. Social Security Tax Trap: A realized capital gain from the liquidation counts toward combined income, potentially pulling up to 85% of a retiree’s Social Security benefits into taxable territory.

A realized capital gain from the liquidation counts toward combined income, potentially pulling up to 85% of a retiree’s Social Security benefits into taxable territory. Pre-Deadline Control: Selling shares before October 20 allows investors to select the execution day, verify the exact cost basis, and offset gains with capital losses elsewhere.

Tax Mechanics of the Forced BTF Cash Redemption

The liquidation transforms passive fund shares into liquid cash. When this conversion happens inside a taxable brokerage account rather than a tax-sheltered IRA or 401(k), the IRS views it as a capital gain or loss event. The difference between the cash distributed and the investor’s original cost basis becomes taxable income for the 2026 tax year.

Combined income—defined as the sum of adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest, and half of the annual Social Security benefit—determines how much of that benefit is subject to ordinary income tax. For single filers, provisional income thresholds begin at $25,000, with an upper threshold of $34,000 beyond which up to 85% of benefits can be taxed.

Consider a retiree collecting $30,000 annually in Social Security benefits while drawing $15,000 from an IRA. Under standard calculations, only $2,500 of the benefit is taxable. If the forced BTF liquidation triggers a $20,000 capital gain, total combined income surges to $50,000. This pushes the taxpayer well past the upper threshold, lifting the taxable portion of the benefits to $18,100 and adding $15,600 in extra taxable income on top of the capital gain itself.

Scenario Variable Before BTF Liquidation After Forced $20,000 Gain Annual Social Security Benefit $30,000 $30,000 Other Income (e.g., IRA Draw) $15,000 $15,000 (+ $20,000 Gain) Combined Income Calculation $30,000 $50,000 Taxable Portion of Benefits $2,500 $18,100

Broader Crypto Market Pressures and Cost Basis Realities

This fund closure occurs against a backdrop of subdued digital asset valuations. Bitcoin trades near $83,000, registering a decline of roughly 25% over the trailing twelve-month period. Ether changes hands near $2,700, down about 35% across the same timeframe. Meanwhile, market infrastructure providers face operational headwinds; Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported a net loss of $359.5 million during the second quarter as trading volumes and market engagement remained soft.

Even with these downward adjustments from prior peaks, long-term holders retain substantial unrealized gains because Bitcoin’s price remains roughly double its level from five years ago. This dynamic makes the cost basis of the liquidated shares critical. Two investors holding identical dollar amounts of BTF can face radically different tax bills depending on their initial purchase price. An investor who entered near market highs with a high cost basis will experience a minimal capital gain and a negligible change in taxable benefits, whereas an early investor with a low cost basis will absorb the maximum tax exposure.

Actionable Portfolio Reviews Before the October 20 Deadline

Investors holding positions in taxable accounts have a narrow window to review their exposure before the market closes on October 20, 2026. Financial planners suggest evaluating several key variables:

Social Security: Exactly How Taxes on Benefits Impact Your Retirement | Provisional Income EXPLAINED

Account Classification: Shares held inside qualified retirement accounts like traditional IRAs or 401(k) plans remain sheltered from immediate capital gains taxation.

Shares held inside qualified retirement accounts like traditional IRAs or 401(k) plans remain sheltered from immediate capital gains taxation. Basis Verification: Reviewing brokerage statements clarifies the exact capital gain or loss the liquidation will generate.

Reviewing brokerage statements clarifies the exact capital gain or loss the liquidation will generate. Alternative Income Streams: Factoring in existing wages, pension distributions, interest, and dividends helps determine whether the forced gain will breach IRS thresholds.

Factoring in existing wages, pension distributions, interest, and dividends helps determine whether the forced gain will breach IRS thresholds. Loss Harvesting: Realizing capital losses in other underperforming assets can offset the gains forced by the fund’s shutdown.

By selling proactively before the October 20 cutoff, investors retain control over the timing of the transaction rather than absorbing an automatic cash redemption on October 21.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.