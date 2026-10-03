Army Reserve Ensign Dies After Medical Emergency During Training in Arica

On Saturday, October 3, 2026, an Army reserve officer died in Arica following a sudden medical collapse during military instruction and training exercises, as reported by BioBioChile.

Emergency Response at the Brigada Motorizada Nº 24 Huamachuco

The sequence of events unfolded during morning training sessions at the Brigada Motorizada Nº 24 “Huamachuco”, a unit stationed in the Arica and Parinacota region. According to details published by Vilas Radio, Olivares Rojo suffered a severe physical decompensation while executing routine adified duties within the garrison’s purview. Instructors and unit personnel immediately activated emergency contingency protocols to stabilize the reserve officer and coordinate an emergency ground evacuation.

The transport rushed the stricken alférez to the Hospital Regional Dr. Juan Noé Crevani in Arica. Medical staff in the emergency unit initiated immediate resuscitation protocols upon his arrival. Despite the rapid transport and the intervention of the hospital’s trauma team, clinicians were unable to reverse the medical crisis, confirming his death just minutes after admission.

Military Justice and Administrative Inquiries

The military high command responded swiftly to the tragedy by initiating dual tracks of investigation. Teletrece noted that while the unit operates out of Teniente del Campo in the commune of Putre, the day’s physical exercises took place directly within Arica. Institutional officials confirmed that all relevant documentation and background details regarding the training session have been transferred directly to the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Photo: Vilas Radio

Concurrently, the Army ordered an internal fact-finding probe. The Brigada Motorizada Nº 24 formally stated that an Investigación Sumaria Administrativa (ISA) is now underway to reconstruct the exact timeline of the physical demands placed on the troops and to determine the precise chain of events leading up to the fatal collapse. Institutional representatives emphasized that social and psychological support channels have been activated to assist the officer’s direct relatives.

Institutional Shadow in Northern Training Grounds

This fatal incident occurs against a sensitive backdrop for military training operations in Chile’s extreme northern regions. Public sensitivity regarding high-altitude and rigorous desert conditioning remains heightened following previous high-profile tragedies during instruction exercises within the exact same brigade’s jurisdiction. The Military Prosecutor’s Office and forensic medical examiners from the Legal Medical Service will oversee the incoming autopsy results to establish the exact clinical cause of death and verify whether all mandatory safety parameters were strictly enforced during the reserve exercises.

Photo: CNN Chile