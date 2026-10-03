Korea concluded its 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games judo campaign on October 3, 2026, with a disappointing 2-4 defeat to Uzbekistan in the mixed team bronze medal match at the Aichi International Arena in Nagoya. The loss left the national delegation in fourth place, compounding a tournament where the judo squad matched its historic low of a single individual gold medal, according to Yonhap News.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Individual Stock Retention: 허미미 (Huh Mimi)’s gritty performance through a late-tournament leg injury cements her elite status, ensuring her anchor spot for the national team heading toward the next Olympic cycle despite the team’s overall podium miss.

허미미 (Huh Mimi)’s gritty performance through a late-tournament leg injury cements her elite status, ensuring her anchor spot for the national team heading toward the next Olympic cycle despite the team’s overall podium miss. Program Valuation: With Korea’s judo program matching its worst-ever gold output—hauling just 1 gold, 3 silvers, and 4 bronzes—the national federation faces immediate administrative scrutiny and a mandate for structural rebuilding.

With Korea’s judo program matching its worst-ever gold output—hauling just 1 gold, 3 silvers, and 4 bronzes—the national federation faces immediate administrative scrutiny and a mandate for structural rebuilding. Market Sentiment: Public support for Huh, a descendant of independence activist Huh Suk, remains remarkably high, driving strong commercial and media value for the athlete despite the team’s collective 4th-place finish.

A Valiant Team Effort Undone by Injury and Depth

The mixed team bronze-medal showdown in Nagoya required absolute perfection from a battered Korean roster. But the tape of the tournament told a story of a squad stretched to its absolute limits.

Facing a 2-3 deficit against the Uzbek side, individual women’s -57kg gold medalist Huh Mimi stepped onto the mat for the sixth bout under immense pressure. She needed a victory against Asian fourth-ranked Aminova to keep the team’s podium hopes alive. Yet, disaster struck midway through the match when Huh suffered a severe leg injury.

Operating on severely compromised mobility, the 24-year-old refused to throw in the towel. She pushed the pace, drawing two penalties (shidos) from her opponent and launching a sharp drop seoi-nage (엎어치기) that narrowly missed scoring. But as the bout entered the golden score extra time period, Aminova capitalized on a desperate attack, countering Huh’s throw for a waza-ari to seal the match and extinguish Korea’s final medal hopes.

Struggling Against the Host Nation’s Regional Dominance

The team event’s heartbreak mirrored a grueling individual tournament where Korea found itself routinely shut out by continental rivals. The Dong-A Ilbo reported that Korea finished the individual events with only a single gold medal, matching the dismal output of the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Japan’s dominant squad claimed eight golds, exposing a widening tactical gap in the upper weight classes.

Meanwhile, Paris Olympic silver medalist Kim Min종 also had to settle for bronze in the men’s heavyweight category. The men’s team failed to secure a single finalist in the individual seven weight classes, raising alarming questions about tactical preparation and physical conditioning.

Tournament Metric 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Result Prior Comparison (Hangzhou 2022) Total Gold Medals 1 (Huh Mimi, -57kg) 1 Total Medals (G-S-B) 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 6 Bronze Mixed Team Finish 4th Place (2-4 vs Uzbekistan) N/A Judo Ranking 3rd Overall Struggling vs Japan/China

Legacy and the Path Forward for Korean Judo

Despite the bitter pill of a fourth-place finish in the team competition, Huh Mimi’s journey in Japan captured the public consciousness. Born and raised in Japan, the dual-national athlete chose to represent Korea following the dying wish of her grandmother, while proudly honoring her lineage as a descendant of independent freedom fighter Huh Suk. Her emotional gold medal victory on October 1, followed by an unforgettable podium celebration where she sang along to the national anthem, served as the emotional heartbeat for the delegation.

Photo: v.daum.net

Photo: 경향신문

As the team packs its bags in Nagoya, the coaching staff must address deep technical shortcomings before the upcoming world championships and the 2028 Olympic cycle. The reliance on individual heroics, underscored by Huh’s physical sacrifice on a bum knee, proved insufficient against well-rounded teams like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The fundamental question now remains whether the Korean Judo Association will enact sweeping structural reforms to bridge the gap with an ascendant Japanese program, or if the national team will continue to rely on generational talents to mask deeper developmental flaws.

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