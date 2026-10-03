Published in The Lancet Oncology, an analysis reveals that approximately 2.3 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide—amounting to one in every eight cases—are caused by infections.

Global Burden and the Top Five Oncogenic Pathogens

Le Progrès reported that researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer evaluated twelve known human carcinogens across bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents. Among these, five infectious agents are responsible for the vast majority of infection-linked malignancies. Helicobacter pylori leads the global total with 760,000 cases, primarily driving gastric cancers. Human papillomavirus closely follows with 750,000 cases spanning cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal tumors. Hepatitis B accounts for 360,000 liver cancer cases, the Epstein-Barr virus drives 260,000 cases of lymphomas and nasopharyngeal malignancies, and Hepatitis C contributes 160,000 liver cancer diagnoses. The findings were rendered public on Tuesday, September 29, by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which operates as the specialized cancer agency of the World Health Organization and is based in Lyon.

Expanding on these figures, Santé Magazine noted that 2022 global cancer incidence reached roughly 20 million new cases, placing infection-driven malignancies in a significant epidemiological bracket. In 2022, global cancer rankings positioned lung cancer as the most frequent globally with 2.5 million new cases, followed by female breast cancer at 2.3 million cases representing 11.6 percent, colorectal cancer at 1.9 million cases, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer. Breizh-info.com underscored that these findings rely on broader incidence datasets than prior evaluations, factoring in recent discoveries regarding the Epstein-Barr virus and gastric tissue mutations. TF1 Info highlighted commentary from Dr. Vincent Valinducq on Bonjour ! La Matinale TF1, explaining how long-term microbial persistence establishes persistent tissue inflammation and subsequent genetic alterations.

Clinical Mechanisms of Pathogen-Induced Malignancy

Infectious Agent Global Annual Cases Primary Target Malignancy Helicobacter pylori 760,000 Stomach (Gastric Cancer) Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 750,000 Cervix, Anus, Oropharynx Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) 360,000 Liver (Hepatocellular Carcinoma) Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) 260,000 Nasopharynx, Stomach, Lymphomas Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) 160,000 Liver (Hepatocellular Carcinoma)

Geographic Disparities and Preventative Underutilization

The burden of infection-related cancer is heavily skewed geographically. Breizh-info.com reported that East Asia concentrates 42 percent of these cases, driven heavily by high regional prevalence of Helicobacter pylori and Hepatitis B. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 28.5 percent, largely driven by HPV and Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus. Furthermore, more than three-quarters of these cancers occur in low- and middle-income countries where structural, financial, and political barriers restrict access to prophylaxis and treatment.

Photo: Breizh-info.com

Public health interventions remain underdeployed despite proven efficacy. Dr. Harriet Rumgay, a scientist at the International Agency for Research on Cancer and co-author of the analysis cited by Le Progrès, emphasized that most of these malignancies are entirely preventable. Preventive strategies include universal infant vaccination against Hepatitis B, adolescent vaccination programs for HPV, screening and eradication regimens for Helicobacter pylori, and antiviral treatments for viral hepatitis and HIV.

Contraindications and When to Consult a Doctor

Future public health trajectories will depend heavily on funding directed toward vaccine development for persistent pathogens currently lacking prophylactic immunizations, notably the Epstein-Barr virus.

Photo: Santé Magazine

References

The Lancet Oncology. Global burden of cancer attributable to infections. International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO).

World Health Organization (WHO) / International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Estimates of cancer incidence and mortality worldwide.

Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS). Recommandations pour la prise en charge de l’infection à Helicobacter pylori.