100 Yoga Teachers Unpaid After Triyoga Collapse

Triyoga, the once-groundbreaking London yoga studio, has collapsed into insolvency, leaving an estimated 100 teachers unpaid for their final weeks of work and forcing sudden closures across its network of fitness brands. The Guardian reported that the sudden shutdown has left instructors struggling to pay essential bills, with at least one facing potential homelessness.

The Reality Behind the Triyoga Collapse

Unpaid Wages: Approximately 100 yoga instructors were not paid for their final weeks of teaching, with teachers like Kate Comer estimating losses around £1,500.

Approximately 100 yoga instructors were not paid for their final weeks of teaching, with teachers like Kate Comer estimating losses around £1,500. Corporate Restructuring: The parent company, Common Bond, suspended trading on 24 September following financial difficulties and the resignation of director Robert Rowland.

The parent company, Common Bond, suspended trading on 24 September following financial difficulties and the resignation of director Robert Rowland. Broader Impact: Sister brands including Barrecore, Boom Cycle, Kobox, and Reformcore also closed, leaving both freelance instructors and long-term members out of pocket.

From Primrose Hill Pioneer to Corporate Casualty

Founded in Primrose Hill in 2000, Triyoga established itself as a cultural touchstone for London’s wellness scene. The studio attracted a celebrity clientele including Kate Moss and Jude Law, pioneering a multidisciplinary approach that built a fiercely loyal community. However, the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll, forcing the closure of its Soho branch in April 2022 after 17 years.

United Fitness Brands (UFB) acquired Triyoga in January 2022, only to go into liquidation by 2025. Its assets were subsequently picked up by Common Bond, a new company run by a former UFB director, Robert Rowland, and backed by the investment firm Nectar Capital. Instructors who remained with the studio reported a sharp decline in atmosphere as cost-cutting measures took hold. Teachers were instructed to replace Spotify playlists with AI-generated music to avoid the cost of music licensing, while eco-friendly products gave way to cheaper alternatives.

Financial Strain and the Gig Economy Reality

The financial pressure on instructors became acute in August, when bailiffs visited the Shoreditch studio. Paychecks were delayed later that month, and scheduled payments on 14 September never arrived. For Robin Catto, who taught at Triyoga for 26 years, the corporate acquisition hollowed out the genuine sense of community that had defined the brand.

Davy Jones, chair of the Yoga Teachers’ Union, pointed out that the collapse serves as a wake-up call for wellness professionals. Instructors are realizing they belong to the same gig economy as Uber and Deliveroo drivers. The union is currently bringing a test case to secure equivalent worker rights for yoga instructors as private equity and multinational chains continue to reshape the fitness industry.

Entity / Milestone Timeline / Context Impact Triyoga Opened in Primrose Hill in 2000 Grew into a prominent London wellness hub with celebrity patrons. UFB Acquisition & Liquidation Acquired Jan 2022; Liquidated 2025 Attempted rescue failed, paving the way for a corporate restructure. Common Bond Suspension Trading suspended on 24 September Left 100 teachers unpaid and closed Triyoga alongside sister brands.

Insolvency Proceedings and Unanswered Questions

Robert Rowland resigned as director of Common Bond in May 2026 as financial pressures mounted, though he stated his departure was planned from the outset. Nectar Capital has since launched an investigation into his management of the business. Meanwhile, Common Bond is navigating an insolvency process aimed at repaying HM Revenue & Customs.

Observers and affected instructors have questioned whether the sudden collapse constitutes “phoenixing”—a practice where directors shutter a company to shed debts only to launch a new entity carrying on the same trade, which remains legal unless explicit abuse is proven. As Common Bond pushes its fitness brands onto the market for sale, customers like Ciara Regan, who paid £180 a month for an annual membership, are left empty-handed.