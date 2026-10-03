Join Stab Premium For Surf Culture Perks And Exclusive Gear

Harry Bryant concludes his cinematic surfing project with the release of EAST Starring Harry Bryant, The Grand Finale, distributed via Stab Mag. The premiere joins a catalog that includes features like Stab In The Dark, How Surfers Get Paid, and the Electric Acid Surfboard Test.

The Bottom Line

Stab Mag released the final instalment of Harry Bryant’s EAST film series, titled EAST Starring Harry Bryant, The Grand Finale.

The release coincides with Stab’s digital subscription tier, which offers members-only perks, giveaways, and event access.

The project is part of Stab Original Films’ library of premium surfing features and gear drops.

Stab Original Films Premieres the Final Chapter

The release of the final instalment brings a definitive close to the EAST project led by Harry Bryant.

Subscription Perks Accompanying the Launch

Alongside the film release, Stab highlights various perks tied to its digital membership platform. Subscribers gain access to member-only merch drops featuring tees, hats, and accessories exclusive to the platform. Additional subscriber incentives include equipment giveaways, brand partner discounts, and early access passes to events such as Stab High and EAST Fest.

Program / Series Platform Associated Offerings EAST Starring Harry Bryant, The Grand Finale Stab Mag Stab Original Films, Member Events, Merch Drops Stab In The Dark Stab Mag Premium Editorial Electric Acid Surfboard Test Stab Mag Stab Original Films

Broader Content Strategy and Future Releases

Stab’s release strategy pairs digital film streaming with physical merchandise capsules and live event integrations. The platform incorporates limited-edition hardware and one-off products derived from its film series alongside daily premium editorial content. The release of EAST Starring Harry Bryant, The Grand Finale is available to view for platform subscribers.