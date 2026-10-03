Rui Pinto, the 37-year-old Portuguese computer hacker and founder of the Football Leaks website, is set to lose his witness protection status on October 10, after authorities in Portugal confirmed his program will not be extended despite his warnings of credible assassination threats.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Premier League title odds and top-four futures face volatility as Manchester City prepares its appeal against a guilty verdict covering financial misconduct charges.

The Fallout of the Football Leaks Dossier

The impending expiration of Rui Pinto’s protected witness status marks a dramatic new chapter in a saga that began more than a decade ago. Back in 2018, Pinto released a massive dossier of confidential documents—including financial records and emails—to the German magazine Der Spiegel. Those disclosures ultimately served as the foundational evidence for subsequent investigations by European football governing body UEFA and, more recently, an independent Premier League commission.

While the Premier League giant has consistently denied any wrongdoing and confirmed its intention to appeal, the legal and institutional shockwaves continue to reverberate across European football.

Withdrawal of Protection and Assassination Concerns

Pinto has operated under the Portuguese witness protection program since August 2020, following his agreement to cooperate with authorities and grant them access to millions of files acquired prior to his arrest in Budapest. However, the committee overseeing his status confirmed that the protection will not be renewed past October 10.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Taking to social media platform X on a Saturday morning, Pinto accused Portuguese authorities of knowingly placing him in a life-threatening situation. He announced plans to relocate to an undisclosed location for an indefinite period, citing multiple death threats and a serious risk of an assassination attempt. To fund his survival, Pinto established a GoFundMe campaign, declaring that his fight against illicit practices in football will continue.

Key Milestone Date / Timeline Details Football Leaks Launch 2015 Pinto founds website under pseudonym “John” to expose corruption. Witness Protection Began August 2020 Granted protected status after cooperating with Portuguese authorities. Premier League Verdict 2026 Independent commission finds Manchester City guilty of 115 charges. Protection Expiration October 10 Witness protection committee confirms status will not be extended.

Diverging Legal Records and International Repercussions

Public perception of Pinto remains starkly polarized. Pinto wore a bulletproof vest during his first trial in 2020, where a judge ultimately found his defense regarding illegally accessed data “not credible.” He received a four-year suspended sentence after being convicted in Portugal of illegally accessing data and attempted extortion.

Photo: The Guardian

Conversely, legal proceedings across Europe have yielded varied outcomes. In 2023, a French trial resulted in a six-month suspended sentence for hacking the emails of Paris Saint-Germain executives. Throughout these proceedings, Pinto has maintained that his actions were performed in the public interest to expose financial manipulation within the sport.

Attacking FIFA Leadership Amid Institutional Turmoil

As the legal battle surrounding Manchester City’s financial transparency unfolds, Pinto has trained his criticism on top-tier global administrators. Earlier in the week, he labeled FIFA president Gianni Infantino a “cancer on football” who should “have no place in the future of the game,” citing allegations that Infantino intervened to help both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain avoid financial fair play sanctions from UEFA.

With Manchester City expected to formally submit its appeal and Pinto forced into hiding without a regular job, home, or income, the intersection of whistleblowing, digital leaks, and football governance enters an intensely volatile phase.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.