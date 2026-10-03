Bart De Wever convenes federal ministers as budget talks resume

Prime Minister Bart De Wever convened federal vice-prime ministers on Saturday, October 3, to break a deadlock over budget projections and fiscal gaps ranging from 2.3 billion to 4 billion euros, setting up critical continuation talks for Sunday ahead of a targeted October 13 policy address.

The Bottom Line

Federal negotiators remain sharply divided over growth forecasts and the “zero line” spending baseline, with cabinet estimates of the fiscal divergence varying between 2.3 billion and 4 billion euros.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever aims to finalize a 10-billion-euro consolidation package through 2029 before his general policy speech to the Chamber on October 13.

While talks on a broader economic growth plan show preliminary consensus—incorporating private savings mobilization and administrative simplification—the core fiscal note has not yet been debated.

Federal Budget Talks Resume Under Severe Fiscal Friction

The restricted council of ministers met on Saturday afternoon for the first time in over a week to tackle the federal budget, concluding its initial session around 18:00 local time. Participants characterized the atmosphere as constructive, yet multiple insiders warned that the process risks generating a major political clash before the weekend concludes. Negotiators from the MR, Les Engagés, Vooruit, and CD&V are scheduled to resume discussions on Sunday at 12:30, with sessions potentially extending late into the night.

Photo: RTBF

The primary point of contention centers on divergent growth forecasts and the “zero line”—an analysis tracking projected revenues against actual performance under the current government agreement. Cabinets have cited fiscal gaps ranging anywhere from 2.3 billion to 4 billion euros.

Diverging Strategies on Spending and Fiscal Consolidation

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has repeatedly insisted that the primary driver of Belgium’s fiscal deficit is runaway public expenditure rather than an absence of tax revenue. De Wever noted that primary expenditures excluding debt interest expanded by 60 billion euros over the past 25 years in real terms, while receipts remained relatively flat. Consequently, the governing coalition has established a baseline principle to prioritize spending cuts over broad tax hikes.

Social security remains the largest federal expenditure item, accounting for approximately 70 billion euros in pensions and 40 billion euros in healthcare outlays. De Wever emphasized that these costs are scaling faster than overall economic output, making expenditure restraint vital. Labeling a failure to reach an accord as criminal, the Prime Minister maintains that crafting a balanced package requires severe political courage among the five coalition partners.

Metric / Focus Area Reported Figure Context & Source Attribution Targeted Fiscal Adjustment 10 Billion Euros Total consolidation goal targeted by the end of the legislative term in 2029 Fiscal Gap Divergence 2.3 Billion to 4 Billion Euros Discrepancy in cabinet estimates regarding the “zero line” and revenue projections Key Expenditure Baselines 70B Pensions / 40B Healthcare Primary social security cost drivers identified by federal leadership

Consensus on Growth Measures Amid Broader Regional Conclaves

While fiscal austerity measures spark friction, a clearer consensus has emerged regarding the necessity of a dedicated economic growth plan. Negotiators intend to incorporate non-costly stimulants into the framework, emphasizing administrative simplification and the mobilization of private savings. Les Engagés notably submitted a 17-page proposal outlining specific transition and growth measures ahead of the weekend sessions.

Photo: Le Soir

Parallel fiscal conclaves are simultaneously unfolding across regional governments. In Wallonia, officials face a regional deficit of 2 billion euros and a climbing debt load approaching 33 billion euros—projections indicate it could hit 38 billion euros within three years according to the Court of Audit. Regional discussions are similarly targeting expenditure reductions to stabilize public finances before the 2029 legislative horizon.

The October 13 Deadline and Provisional Budget Risks

The federal government faces a strict operational deadline to conclude its budget exercise before October 13, the date designated for Bart De Wever to deliver his general policy speech to the Chamber. Failure to secure an agreement risks dragging the administration into prolonged provisional arrangements. The Prime Minister’s cabinet is intensely motivated to avoid a scenario where the government would be forced to rely on provisional twelfths for a second year.