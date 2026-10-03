Mihai and Denisa Chinez laid to rest after Banagher accident

Mihai Chinez, aged 49, and his 24-year-old daughter Denisa Chinez were laid to rest following a fatal workplace accident at Banagher Precast Concrete in County Offaly. The father and daughter, originally from Romania, had worked at the plant for a number of years and shared a close daily routine of living, walking, and working side by side.

The Last Break at the Canteen Table

The tragedy unfolded on a Monday that had begun as a double celebration for the family. The morning marked Mihai and his wife Angela’s 26th wedding anniversary alongside the 87th birthday of Mihai’s mother. During a morning break at the factory canteen, Mihai sat alongside his wife Angela, his daughter Denisa, and Denisa’s fiancé Liviu Blaj—all of whom were employed at the facility—and promised cake after work to mark the occasion.

Instead of a celebration, a sudden incident occurred while the pair were preparing a concrete mould. Fr. Patrick Kiernan told the congregation at St. Rynagh’s Church in Banagher that the morning break proved to be their last time together to sit at a table. The parish priest described how the family’s lives were changed utterly.

Community Grief and Ongoing Investigations

Local representatives and national figures responded swiftly to the tragedy as news spread across County Offaly. Independent TD Carol Nolan called it a “devastating day” for the loved ones of those who lost their lives, while Fine Gael TD John Clendennen stated that the incident had “cast a dark cloud” over the town of Banagher. Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter Ormond also extended his sympathies to the families of the two people who tragically lost their lives, as well as to their work colleagues and friends.

Photo: Offaly Independent

Statutory authorities immediately stepped in to examine the circumstances of the incident at the Banagher Precast Concrete facility. Gardaí arranged for a post-mortem examination to take place at Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, while both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the coroner were notified. Banagher Precast Concrete issued a statement confirming its cooperation with all statutory bodies and stated that an incident of this severity was “unprecedented” for the organisation, whose immediate priority remained supporting the families of the two employees.

Side by Side in Life and Final Rites

Mourners gathered at St. Rynagh’s Church for a funeral service concelebrated by parish priest Fr. Patrick Kiernan, Romanian priest Fr. Damian Budau based in Tullamore, local Church of Ireland rector Rev. Michael Mulqueen, and Fr. Kieran O’Rourke from the parish of Clonfert. Readings during the Mass were delivered by Peter Deegan of Banagher Precast Concrete and Lily Kinahan, principal of Coláiste na Sionna, which Denisa had attended.

Photo: irishtimes.com

Following the service, Denisa Mihaela Chinez was laid to rest in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Mihai Chinez’s cremation took place the following day, with arrangements made for his ashes to be interred alongside his daughter at a later date.