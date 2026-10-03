Rishi Nagar: Why Immigrants Oppose Alberta Separation

In a First Person essay published by cbc.ca, Calgary-based radio host and journalist Rishi Nagar argues that immigrants choose Canada as a unified country rather than specific provinces, drawing on his own journey from India and recent calls to his talk show regarding Alberta’s separation debate.

The Immigrant Journey From India to Canada

Nagar writes that he and his wife were working as teachers in India when they decided to immigrate to Canada for the future of their five-year-old son’s education. At the time, Nagar notes he had no idea that Calgary or Alberta would eventually become his home. Like many Indian immigrants, his focus was on Canada as a nation of opportunity, diversity, and new beginnings rather than any particular province or city. After waiting six years, Nagar received a letter in 2008 from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada requesting medical examinations and formalities, with the embossed maple leaf becoming a permanent symbol of his family’s new life.

Upon landing at Pearson International Airport in Toronto with his wife and 12-year-old son, Nagar describes the experience as arriving in a dreamland. However, the family faced immediate challenges during the harsh recession of 2009. Following advice that British Columbia might offer more job opportunities ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympics, Nagar moved to Vancouver, secured a security guard licence, and was assigned to work at the CBC building. That first assignment brought him back into journalism, leading to a role as a news presenter with Red FM.

Building a Career and Community in Alberta

In 2013, when Red FM established a station in Calgary, Nagar chose to relocate to Alberta. He credits the province with providing tremendous opportunities to build his journalism career, raise his family, buy his first home, and engage with the community. His local involvement included serving two terms in the University of Calgary Senate and contributing to community initiatives, including anti-racism committees, experiences that reinforced his belief that citizenship involves giving back to the country.

Throughout these moves across Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, Nagar maintains that he never viewed himself as moving between separate entities. He writes that Toronto was Canada, Vancouver was Canada, and Calgary remains Canada, stating he would not have chosen to move to Alberta if it were a separate sovereign country.

Talk Show Perspectives on Alberta Separation

Recently, Nagar hosted a radio talk show discussing the referendum question. Every caller who participated supported Alberta remaining part of Canada. The callers represented a diverse cross-section of South Asian backgrounds, including seniors, permanent residents who were not yet Canadian citizens, people with varying levels of education, working- and middle-class Albertans, and university students.

According to Nagar, none of the callers supported a separate Alberta. Many participants expressed fear that separation would lead to increased racism against racialized communities and worried that immigrants would no longer choose Alberta as a destination if they felt unwelcome. Nagar notes that his community does not see their Alberta identity and Canadian identity as competing, a sentiment he shares as an ardent Calgary Flames fan who pivots to cheering for the Edmonton Oilers if the Flames fall behind.