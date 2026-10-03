Clinic Owner Kevin Darnell Curry Convicted in $17M TRICARE Fraud Scheme

Federal prosecutors state that 64-year-old mental health clinic owner Kevin Darnell Curry financed a gold-plated Cybertruck, casino-themed parties, and expensive hotels using money from a fraudulent scheme, taskandpurpose.com reported. Curry was convicted in federal court of operating three transcranial magnetic stimulation clinics that submitted $26 million in false claims to the military health care program, which paid out approximately $17 million.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS): A procedure that avoids surgery while applying magnetic pulses to activate nerve cells within brain regions linked to depressive disorders.

A procedure that avoids surgery while applying magnetic pulses to activate nerve cells within brain regions linked to depressive disorders. Treatment-Resistant Depression: A clinical classification for depression that persists despite adequate trials of at least two different antidepressant medications and evidence-based psychotherapy.

A clinical classification for depression that persists despite adequate trials of at least two different antidepressant medications and evidence-based psychotherapy. TRICARE Coverage Criteria: Guidelines established by the military health system requiring documented failure of standard pharmaceutical and psychological treatments before approving insurance reimbursement for TMS therapy.

Fraudulent TRICARE Billing Across Military Communities

Curry managed and operated Emerald Coast TMS of Fort Walton Beach, Acuity TMS of Plano, and Acuity TMS of Fort Worth. These clinics strategically positioned themselves in regions with substantial military populations. The Fort Walton Beach location operated near Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field in the Florida Panhandle. The Fort Worth operation sat near Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, while the third clinic served northern Dallas from Plano. Federal authorities stated that the scheme involved an unknown number of active-duty service members, veterans, and military family members covered by TRICARE, recruited through illegal kickbacks and bribes.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Curry falsely presented himself as a medical doctor, using fake credentials to convince patients to enroll in TMS treatments. Court documents reveal that the clinics submitted false information regarding patient treatment histories to secure TRICARE authorization. Medical records falsely claimed that beneficiaries had unsuccessfully tried medications they never actually ingested. While TRICARE covers TMS for some patients with major depressive disorder who have failed multiple pharmacological and psychotherapeutic interventions, Curry’s clinics billed the program for treatments that failed to meet these clinical qualification standards.

Assets Seized and Criminal Convictions

Curry was found guilty by federal authorities of three counts of health care fraud, three counts of offering and paying illegal health care kickbacks, and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property. The Justice Department previously seized approximately $200,000 in assets connected to the case, which included $136,022 in cash alongside the gold-plated Cybertruck. Investigators uncovered that the illicit proceeds funded high-end hotel stays and casino parties.

Case Metric Financial / Legal Detail Total Fraudulent Claims Submitted Approximately $26 million Total TRICARE Payouts Received Approximately $17 million Seized Assets Recovered Approximately $200,000 (including $136,022 cash and Cybertruck) Maximum Penalties Faced Up to 10 years in prison per count

Impact on Military Mental Health Access

The multi-million dollar fraud scheme unfolded within a military health system actively working to build trust among service members regarding mental health care. Defense Department data from the Psychological Health Center of Excellence estimates that 60% to 70% of military personnel experiencing mental health problems do not seek services. The Pentagon attributes this treatment gap to institutional stigma, fears of career repercussions, concerns about being viewed as weak, and worries about losing the confidence of military leadership or unit members.

Curry is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.

References

Task & Purpose. Investigative reporting on TRICARE fraud and TMS clinic operations.

U.S. Department of Justice. Federal prosecution records and asset seizure documentation regarding Kevin Darnell Curry.

Defense Department Psychological Health Center of Excellence. Military mental health utilization and barrier statistics.