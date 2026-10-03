Juventus beats BK Häcken 3-0 in UWCL Matchday 2

Juventus secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory away against BK Häcken during Matchday 2 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while Inter Milan rescued a late 1-1 draw against Austria Wien to maintain an unbeaten start in Europe.

Tactical Execution and Defensive Vulnerabilities in Gothenburg

Juventus travelled north following an opening-week defeat against Benfica, lining up in a 3-4-3 tactical formation that mirrored their Swedish opponents. BK Häcken manager Elena Sadiku utilized a structure where wingbacks were tasked with providing wide attacking width while protecting a three-centre-back defensive line from becoming isolated. However, the system’s inherent structural risks materialized early. Juventus capitalized when Martina Lenzini drove forward from the defensive line, creating a decoy run that allowed Amaiur Sarriegi to combine with Julia Bartel and set up Tatiana Pinto for the opening goal.

Häcken generated opportunities through territorial pressure, producing 19 crosses—eight of which came from left wing-back Alva Serlund—though they struggled to break down a resolute Italian backline. Striker Anna Anvegård missed a key chance after dribbling past Cecilia Salvai, and American forward Tabitha Tindell narrowly missed a back-post delivery from Serlund. Despite registering 31% possession, Häcken’s inability to convert pressure proved costly.

Capitalizing on Defensive Errors and Set-Piece Efficiency

Juventus extended their lead fifteen minutes before the interval when Eva Schatzer delivered a chipped free-kick that found Emma Stølen Godø unmarked in the penalty area for a headed finish. The third goal compounded defensive struggles for the home side, as a long clearance from the Juventus defense was poorly controlled, allowing Julia Bartel to intercept and release Alba Redondo to round off the scoring. The result leaves BK Häcken facing an uphill battle ahead of their upcoming fixture against Paris FC, while Juventus prepare to face Austria Wien.

Meanwhile, in Vienna, Inter Milan travelled across the border for their first-ever Champions League away day. The hosts controlled the tempo early, utilizing Modesta Uka’s freedom to roam across the attacking third. Uka broke the deadlock from thirty yards out, sending a powerful strike beneath Icelandic goalkeeper Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir to give the Violets a deserved lead.

Match Possession Advantage Key Goalscorers Next Fixture BK Häcken 0-3 Juventus N/A Tatiana Pinto, Emma Stølen Godø, Alba Redondo Paris FC vs BK Häcken Austria Wien 1-1 Inter Milan N/A Modesta Uka, Ivana Andrés Austria Wien vs Juventus

Second-Half Tactical Adjustments and Late Drama in Vienna

Inter Milan manager David Sassarini responded to the deficit by making four substitutions at half-time, shifting the tactical shape to solidify the defensive block. Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir dropped deeper to protect the central defenders, forming a numerical 3v2 advantage in build-up play against Uka and Valentina Pötzl. The introduction of Lina Magull and striker Brittany Raphino relieved defensive pressure by enabling direct vertical distribution.

As Austria Wien dropped deeper into a defensive block to preserve their lead, goalscoring opportunities dried up. In the ninety-third minute, Inter Milan committed numbers forward—including their goalkeeper—during a frantic penalty box scramble. Ivana Andrés reacted quickest, firing a deflected effort past the Vienna defense to secure a 1-1 draw. The result leaves Inter Milan among the nine unbeaten sides after two matchweeks, while Austria Wien shifts focus to their next European test against Juventus.

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