Davide Piganzoli wins Giro dell’Emilia as Matteo Jorgenson plays kingmaker

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Davide Piganzoli won the 109th edition of the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, executing a solo attack on a descent with 4.8 kilometres remaining to secure victory by three seconds. Teammate Matteo Jorgenson disrupted the chase behind, allowing Piganzoli to hold off Tom Pidcock and Oscar Onley on the Madonna di San Luca climb in Bologna.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pinnacle Preparation: Piganzoli’s victory follows successes at the Tour de Luxembourg.

Piganzoli’s victory follows successes at the Tour de Luxembourg. Rainbow Curse Averted: Brandon McNulty netted a solid tenth place in his debut outing in the rainbow jersey.

Brandon McNulty netted a solid tenth place in his debut outing in the rainbow jersey. Tactical Dominance: Visma-Lease a Bike’s multi-card execution highlights the squad’s depth.

Contrasting Outlets Track the Bologna Circuits and Tactical Shifts

The 197-to-198-kilometre semi-classic from Ferrara to Bologna served as the main preparatory race for Il Lombardia, the final Monument of the season. The race intensified over the final 40 kilometres across repeated laps of the 2.1-kilometre San Luca climb, which averages a 9.4% gradient. The finish marked the third consecutive second-place finish at the Giro dell’Emilia for Tom Pidcock, who was previously beaten by Tadej Pogačar in 2024 and Isaac Del Toro in 2025.

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates lined up for his first appearance wearing the rainbow jersey and riding a rainbow-adorned bike following his world championship victory six days prior. McNulty went clear with roughly 19 to 20 kilometres remaining, splitting the peloton on the third of five ascents. A chasing group consisting of Pidcock, Oscar Onley, Matteo Jorgenson, and Ben Healy bridged across to the American. Piganzoli rejoined the front group on the penultimate lap, setting up the decisive tactical phase for Visma-Lease a Bike.

Rider Team Finish Position Time Gap Davide Piganzoli Visma-Lease a Bike 1st Winner Tom Pidcock Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling 2nd +3s Oscar Onley Netcompany Ineos 3rd +3s Ben Tulett Visma-Lease a Bike 4th – Matteo Jorgenson Visma-Lease a Bike 5th +12s Brandon McNulty UAE Team Emirates – XRG 10th +45s

Jorgenson Plays Kingmaker as Piganzoli Exploits Descent

While Piganzoli built an advantage heading into the foot of the final climb, Jorgenson sat on wheels in the chasing group, ruthlessly marking every counter-attack launched by Pidcock, Onley, and Healy.

I picked the right moment to attack, and it paid off, Piganzoli stated afterward. We had several cards to play. We handled this race perfectly as a team. It means a lot to me to add this great race to my palmares.

On the steepest slopes of the Madonna di San Luca, Pidcock and Onley launched a joint counter-attack with 500 metres remaining, slicing into Piganzoli’s lead. Yet the Italian managed to cross the line three seconds ahead of the two British riders. Visma-Lease a Bike placed three riders in the top five: Piganzoli first, Ben Tulett fourth, and Jorgenson fifth at 12 seconds back.

Quintana Bids Farewell as McNulty Eyes Lombardia

Before the flag dropped in Ferrara, the peloton formed a guard of honour for 36-year-old Colombian climber Nairo Quintana of the Movistar team, marking the final professional appearance of his career. Quintana’s career features victories at the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España.

Giro dell Emilia 2026 – Last 10 Kilometers – Crazy battle on San Luca climb

For McNulty, the day served as an aggressive testing ground in his new kit. Today was really special, racing in the rainbow jersey for the first time, and I enjoyed every moment of it, McNulty said. I gave everything last weekend at the world championships, so I knew I might still be missing a little bit today. McNulty finished tenth, 45 seconds behind Piganzoli.

The autumn calendar rolls forward rapidly. McNulty is scheduled to contest the Coppa Agostoni and the Tre Valli Varesine, while both McNulty and an in-form Jorgenson are expected to line out for Il Lombardia.

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