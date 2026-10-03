Tech Reviewer Compares LawnMaster and AR Blue Clean Washers

Electric Pressure Washer Comparison Pits LawnMaster LT506-2000A Against AR Blue Clean 383SS

Electric pressure washers offer a convenient way to clean patios, driveways, cars, and siding without the noise, fuel, or maintenance associated with gas-powered machines. Because of their convenience, battery-powered and corded electric models dominate modern testing. But with prices ranging from entry-level options around $100 to premium models costing $400 or more, it is fair to ask how much performance buyers actually get for their money at the higher end of the spectrum.

In a review published on cnet.com, a tech reviewer compared the budget-friendly LawnMaster LT506-2000A pressure washer against an older AR Blue Clean 383SS model to evaluate how hardware capabilities translate into real cleaning results across identical household surfaces.

Hardware Specifications of the LawnMaster LT506-2000A and AR Blue Clean 383SS

The hardware comparison reveals distinct differences in weight, maximum pressure, and included accessories between the two machines. The LawnMaster LT506-2000A retails for $100 to $120 depending on its exact PSI rating. It is rated for up to 2,300 pounds per square inch and 1.4 gallons per minute, while its owner’s manual lists a rated pressure of 1,650 PSI driven by a 13-amp, 120-volt motor. The unit weighs approximately 22.6 pounds.

By comparison, the AR Blue Clean 383SS was purchased a few years ago for about $250, while similar models currently sell for $300 to $400. It produces up to 1,900 PSI and 1.3 GPM using a matching 13-amp motor. Weighing approximately 32 pounds, the AR Blue Clean includes a 30-foot high-pressure hose, a 35-foot power cord, an integrated hose reel, and an on-board 28-ounce detergent tank.

Accessories and Assembly Differences Encountered During Testing

The testing setup highlighted stark contrasts in assembly time and out-of-the-box convenience. The LawnMaster arrives with an adjustable spray gun, a high-pressure hose, a turbo lance, a foam bottle, a cleaning brush, and a wheel-hub brush. Its 20-foot hose and 35-foot power cord provide standard reach for cleaning vehicles or small patios, though the hose is shorter than the 30-foot line supplied with the AR Blue Clean.

Assembly of the LawnMaster required only a handful of screws, with most components snapping together easily using clear instructions. The reviewer noted that the unit was unboxed, assembled, and connected in less than 15 minutes. In contrast, the AR Blue Clean takes a more conventional approach with a pro-style spray gun, quick-connect nozzle tips, a rotary turbo nozzle, and a built-in hose reel. While the hose reel makes storage less awkward, the reviewer recalled that assembling and reconnecting the AR model proved somewhat fiddly, frequently requiring extra time to troubleshoot leaks on a machine over three years old.

Performance Evaluation Across Household Surfaces

Both models are intended strictly for cold-water use on typical household cleaning tasks rather than heavy-duty commercial work. Neither machine replaces a professional gas-powered pressure washer capable of stripping paint or covering wide zones like large driveways and parking lots. Instead, these smaller 13-amp electric washers suit tasks like washing cars, patio furniture, grills, and small decks.

During the evaluation, the reviewer used the default 25-degree nozzle tip on the AR Blue Clean across identical surfaces, using the same water source and comparable spray settings. Despite the age difference of the AR machine, the LawnMaster performed extremely well. The reviewer noted being as shocked as anyone that the $100 budget washer outperformed expectations against a more expensive model, concluding that for typical homeowners, the LawnMaster LT506-2000A delivers impressive performance and more than suffices for everyday cleaning tasks.