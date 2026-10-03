Sebastien Pocognoli Secures First Scotland Win Against North Macedonia

Sebastien Pocognoli secured his first victory as Scotland head coach at the third time of asking, as his side defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in Skopje during their extended international break.

The visiting Scots silenced external critics following a slow start to their UEFA Nations League campaign, putting in a dominant performance at the Philip II Arena. Despite securing the clean sheet and the three points, Scotland finished a match with 10 men for the second time in a week after a late red card.

Early Breakthrough and First-Half Dominance in Skopje

Scotland started the contest aggressively, with Robertson seeing an early strike saved by North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the fifth minute. Just two minutes later, Kieron Bowie broke the deadlock to score his first international goal. The forward collected a pass from Billy Gilmour on the edge of the penalty area, carved out space, and drove a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Robertson came close to doubling the lead shortly after, firing wide of the far post. Mid-way through the first half, proceedings experienced an unusual pause when a dog ran onto the pitch. Ground staff quickly removed the animal, allowing play to resume.

Scotland continued to press before the break, with Bowie, Robertson, and Ben Gannon-Doak all testing the home defense without success.

Second-Half Penalties and McGinn’s Strike

The visitors maintained their attacking momentum after the interval. Gannon-Doak surged into the penalty area in the 51st minute and went down under a challenge, prompting the referee to point to the spot. However, following a VAR review at the pitchside monitor, the official overturned the penalty decision.

VAR intervened in Scotland’s favor soon after when Scott McKenna’s shot struck the post, and Bojan Miovski was judged to have blocked Bowie’s rebound with his arm. John McGinn stepped up to take the resulting 69th-minute spot-kick, sending Dimitrievski the wrong way to double the advantage.

Late Red Card Mirrors Midweek Disappointment

With Scotland comfortably ahead, indiscipline struck late in the match, echoing Jack Hendry’s red card against Switzerland earlier in the week. In the 83rd minute, defender Scott McKenna received a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Agon Elezi. Despite playing the final moments with 10 men, Pocognoli’s side held firm to secure the victory.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Reflecting on his milestone appearance, Robertson told BBC Scotland: “It means everything to me, it means everything to my family.”

Campaign Progress Under Pocognoli

The victory provides encouragement for Pocognoli. The head coach praised the team’s control in Skopje. Stephen Welsh and Luis Binks also featured in the defensive setup.

Scotland now turn their attention to Hampden Park, where they will host Slovenia on Tuesday night for their final Nations League fixture of the international window.