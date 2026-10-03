Kalte Lust relocates production from Olten to Aarwangen

“We hit our annual target in August,” said co-founder Darko Bosnjak.

The firm produced over 100,000 liters of ice cream over the summer months on a constrained footprint of just 20 square meters.

Relocating to Aarwangen to Escape Production Bottlenecks

To alleviate severe production bottlenecks, the company is relocating its primary operations this October from an Olten hotel cellar to a 3,000-square-foot facility in Aarwangen, Canton of Bern. A part of the administration and the firm’s own gelateria will remain in Olten.

Operating out of the original 20-square-meter space meant production relied entirely on daily logistics cycles. Local delivery trucks cleared inventory immediately to prevent gridlock, with Darko Bosnjak noting, Und wenn er nicht kommt, können wir am nächsten Tag nicht mehr produzieren, weil alles blockiert ist.

The math is stark.

Direct Distribution Fuels Aggressive Regional Expansion

Direct distribution to swimming pools, restaurants, major retailers, and dedicated gelaterias proved it can support aggressive regional expansion, making the SME with its 20 employees ready to move from 20 to 3,000 square meters.

Industrial Tanker Trucks Feed Large-Scale Batch Production

Raw material processing relies on a regional partnership with a local cheese dairy. Liquid dairy bases arrive directly to the production hub via tanker truck.

Minimum batch sizes stand at 300 liters. Workers mix these inside large industrial vessels before immediate freezing.

During peak summer heatwaves, batch sizes scaled up to 2,000 liters per flavor run.

Chocolate Dominates a 100-Flavor Rotating Catalog

Chocolate remains the dominant flavor profile, with Bosnjak observing, Wir haben meistens 20 bis 30 Aromen im Angebot. Aber oft sind es die Klassiker: Schoggi-Vanille oder Schoggi-Erdbeer.

These range from vegan coffee to seasonal herb integrations, including flower and herbal varieties as well as a one-time sausage ice cream created for the Olma.

Environmental Volatility and Upcoming Organic Certification

While the prolonged high temperatures accelerated top-line growth, extended heat spells into late September created logistical and operational strains. Unwetter events in late August involving storms and hail across the Olten region introduced agricultural and supply uncertainties that prompted executive concern regarding future baseline stability, with Bosnjak pointing out that it was still 25 degrees at the end of September.

Despite these environmental headwinds, the firm plans to introduce stick ice cream lines alongside its traditional tub formats while pursuing full organic certification within the next two years, building upon an existing supply chain where over 80 percent of ingredients already meet organic standards, bringing the enterprise closer to its goal of evolving from a trendy product into a true classic after starting the ice cream production in the hotel cellar in 2017.