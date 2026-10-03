Komjen Herry Heryawan Officially Appointed as New Head of Indonesian National Police Security Maintenance Agency

Komjen Herry Heryawan officially assumed his new role as the Head of the Security Maintenance Agency (Kabaharkam) of the Indonesian National Police on Saturday, October 3, 2026. National Police Chief General Suyudi Ario Seto led the swearing-in ceremony at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta, as reported by detikNews.

Stepping Into a Reformed Security Landscape

The appointment of Komjen Herry Heryawan forms part of a wider administrative overhaul executed swiftly by the newly installed National Police leadership. Just one day after taking his oath as Chief of Police, General Suyudi Ario Seto signed Surat Telegram Number ST/2205/X/KEP./2026 on October 2, 2026, setting off a sweeping reorganization across the institution, according to Kompas.id. This directive affected 88 high-ranking and middle-ranking officers, with 70 personnel receiving promotions or fresh assignments.

Among the major command shifts detailed by Republika, Herry transitioned from his previous post as Riau Police Chief (Kapolda Riau) into the three-star position of Kabaharkam. As head of Baharkam, Herry oversees core internal security operations, public order maintenance, and community policing functions nationwide. Speaking after the ceremony, Herry emphasized that his core orientation remains fixed on public presence and institutional integrity regardless of geographic posting.

“Apa pun jabatan dan di mana pun tempat bertugas, orientasinya tetap sama, menjaga keamanan, hadir di tengah masyarakat, serta menjalankan tugas dengan integritas dan penuh tanggung jawab,” kata Herry.

An Organizational Blitzkrieg to Meet Public Expectations

National Police Public Relations Head Inspector General Johnny Eddizon Isir explained that the sweeping changes are designed to support organizational continuity, career development, and operational refreshment, as noted by Tribrata News. The broader leadership shuffle encompasses 14 strategic positions at the National Police Headquarters and 19 regional police chief (Kapolda) posts across the archipelago.

Public Relations Bureau Head Brigadier General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko further elaborated on the urgency behind the swift appointments. As reported by Kompas, the leadership structured the personnel changes to directly address evolving societal demands and accelerate the force’s response times.

“Artinya kecepatan sesuai dengan ekspektasi masyarakat terhadap dinamika yang dibutuhkan masyarakat terhadap Polri, ini juga salah satunya untuk menjawab tantangan masyarakat,” kata Trunoyudo.

Continuity Across Regional Commands

Reflecting on his departure from Sumatra, Herry acknowledged the multi-sectoral collaboration he experienced while leading the Riau regional force, often referred to as Bumi Lancang Kuning. He expressed gratitude to regional government officials, the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), community leaders, academics, and local media outlets who supported his tenure.

Photo: Republika

As the newly minted Kabaharkam steps into his office, the broader question centers on how quickly the newly rotated regional commanders and headquarters staff can implement the leadership’s mandate for heightened responsiveness. While the administration has completed the structural transitions through its rapid October directives, the true test lies in translating institutional restructuring into measurable improvements in public safety across every jurisdiction.

Extensive Structural Overhauls at Headquarters and Regional Posts

The reorganization encompasses pivotal shifts across multiple command tiers, featuring the installation of Commissioner General Asep Edi Suheri as the new General Inspector of Supervision (Irwasum) at the National Police Headquarters, replacing Commissioner General Wahyu Widada. Additional high-level appointments include Inspector General Andik Setiyono taking charge as the Assistant to the National Police Chief for General Planning and Budgeting, alongside Brigadier General Agus Dwi Hermawan as Assistant for Logistics and Brigadier General Deni Dharmapala as Assistant for Human Resources.