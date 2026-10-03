University of Manchester Researchers Identify EHMT2 Variants in Kleefstra Syndrome

Researchers at the University of Manchester have identified seven novel genetic variants in the EHMT2 gene that display clear molecular and clinical parallels to Kleefstra syndrome 1. Published in Nature Communications, the study reveals how these de-novo mutations disrupt epigenetic regulation and protein function, paving the way for improved molecular diagnostics.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Epigenetic Disruption: The newly identified mutations alter the EHMT2 gene, which normally controls how genes are turned on and off via chemical tagging on DNA packaging proteins (histones).

The newly identified mutations alter the EHMT2 gene, which normally controls how genes are turned on and off via chemical tagging on DNA packaging proteins (histones). Catalytically Inactive Proteins: Instead of missing entirely, the altered proteins remain physically intact inside cells but lose their chemical activity, interfering with normal cellular networks.

Instead of missing entirely, the altered proteins remain physically intact inside cells but lose their chemical activity, interfering with normal cellular networks. Diagnostic Classification: Researchers propose classifying these variants as a distinct, autosomal-dominant EHMT2-associated Kleefstra syndrome to streamline clinical evaluations.

Molecular Mechanisms and Defective G9a Proteins

Genetic developmental disorders frequently present complex diagnostic challenges, particularly when rare mutations alter the delicate balance of epigenetic control. The EHMT2 gene encodes the enzyme G9a, which is responsible for specific histone methylations that regulate gene activity. According to the findings published in Nature Communications, the seven newly identified de-novo variants lead to the production of stable yet catalytically inactive G9a proteins. Despite losing their enzymatic function, these mutated proteins remain intact within the cellular environment. This indicates that the underlying pathology stems from complex dominant-negative interactions within the epigenetic network rather than a simple loss of protein expression.

Animal Models Validate Phenotypic Parallels

To verify these molecular effects in a living organism, the research team analyzed heterozygous mouse models engineered to carry patient-derived EHMT2 variants. These subjects exhibited significant growth delays alongside characteristic changes in the skull and facial area. Additionally, the researchers documented notable behavioral alterations in the test models. These observations closely mirror the clinical presentation documented in human patients, confirming the functional significance of the genetic aberrations.

Refining Molecular Differential Diagnostics

The collective dataset supports a dominant-negative mechanism wherein the altered, non-functional protein disrupts remaining healthy units within the cellular architecture, driving severe developmental anomalies. By establishing these seven variants as an independent, autosomal-dominant EHMT2-associated Kleefstra syndrome, the research provides a precise framework for future molecular differential diagnostics and deepens our understanding of rare epigenetic disorders.

References

University of Manchester. Research reports on EHMT2 variants and epigenetic signatures. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-74987-w.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment for any condition. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding genetic or developmental concerns.