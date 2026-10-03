Jaime King and Austin Sosa Finalize Divorce After Nine-Month Marriage

Jaime King and investor Austin Sosa have officially finalized their divorce on Friday, October 2, nearly nine months after their separation, according to court documents and public statements. The 47-year-old Hart of Dixie actress and her former husband resolved their marriage dissolution in a Los Angeles court, which also terminated the ability to award Jaime spousal support.

The Bottom Line

The Date: A Los Angeles judge dissolved the marriage on Friday, October 2, roughly nine months after the initial split.

A Los Angeles judge dissolved the marriage on Friday, October 2, roughly nine months after the initial split. The Financial Ruling: Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that the judge terminated the court’s ability to award Jaime spousal support.

Court documents obtained by Page Six confirm that the judge terminated the court’s ability to award Jaime spousal support. The Background: The pair married in secret before Christmas in 2025, and Sosa filed for divorce in January.

Looking Ahead With Gratitude After the Los Angeles Court Ruling

“I’m looking ahead with a lot of gratitude and hope,” Jaime shared in a statement with Us Weekly following the court’s decision. “My children are my heart and my priority, and this next chapter is really about being present for them, continuing to grow, and embracing the creative and professional opportunities ahead.”

The dissolution brings a swift legal conclusion to a short-lived union. Jaime and Austin wed in secret prior to Christmas in 2025. However, the marriage hit an abrupt halt when Sosa filed for divorce just weeks later in January.

Reflecting on a Blindsided Separation and Previous Legal Battles

At the time of the initial filing, the actress admitted she did not see the breakup coming. “I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere,” Jaime previously stated. “I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

Jaime was previously married to director Kyle Newman. The former couple navigated a protracted legal separation before finally settling their contentious divorce battle in September 2023, three years after their split. Jaime and Kyle share two children together.

Event Date Details Secret Wedding Before Christmas 2025 Jaime King and Austin Sosa married quietly before the holidays. Divorce Filing January 2026 Austin Sosa filed for divorce from Jaime King. Final Judgment Friday, October 2, 2026 A Los Angeles judge dissolved the marriage and terminated spousal support.