US and PSI nations commit to block Iran weapons transfers

The United States and nations participating in the Proliferation Security Initiative committed on Friday to intensifying efforts to block the transfer of weapons, materials, equipment, and technology linked to Iran’s development of weapons of mass destruction and delivery systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

Intelligence Sharing and Expanded Interdiction Measures

The participating countries issued a joint statement to mark one year since the reinstatement of six United Nations Security Council resolutions that imposed restrictions on Iran under the snapback mechanism. To enforce these curbs, the nations announced closer intelligence-sharing frameworks, streamlined procedures for information transfers, and targeted interdiction and prevention measures aimed at Iranian proliferation activities.

The joint statement also endorsed the U.S. sanctions campaign known as Operation Economic Outcast. The coalition urged all United Nations member states to fully implement the reinstated resolutions while calling on Tehran to resume compliance with its nonproliferation commitments and cooperate completely with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Military Buildup and Regional Operations in the Strait of Hormuz

The renewed diplomatic and security push followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated this past week that developments would soon unfold in Iran following six months of war that he claimed severely damaged Tehran’s military and economic capabilities. Trump asserted that the United States has achieved near-total control of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that despite occasional disruptions from deployed mines, the volume of oil moving through the strait over a three-day stretch reached unprecedented levels.

Behind closed doors, high-level strategy continues to shift. Trump attended a meeting at Camp David on Friday focused on Iran and Yemen, chaired by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The session included national security aides such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.

Anticipated Offensives and Strategic Adjustments

Concurrently, military positioning across the region is scaling upward. The U.S. military is weighing a major expansion of its Middle Eastern naval presence by deploying three aircraft carriers and accompanying warships, potentially adding up to 20,000 troops to the 50,000 already stationed in the region alongside up to 150 fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is considering a significant military offensive against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The planned operation aims to break the group’s hold on key coastal areas and secure Red Sea shipping routes following Houthi advances last month that seized control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Ground forces overseen by Riyadh, supported by Saudi airstrikes, are expected to lead the upcoming campaign.

“Very soon, you’re going to see things happening, very soon.”