Old School RuneScape Announces Menaphos and Raids IV at RuneFest

Old School RuneScape players will finally explore Menaphos, as a new leg of the Kharidian questline was announced at the RuneFest keynote, radiotimes.com reported.

Entering the Imperial District of Menaphos

Menaphos was added to the game in 2005, but while its sister city Sophanem has been accessible all this time, Menaphos has remained just out of reach. RuneScape 3 opened access to Menaphos in 2017. Now, Old School RuneScape is bridging that gap. Players must complete a new quest to enter the Imperial District. This zone houses the true Soul Altar, the game’s first new Skilling Dungeon, and an additional Cactus Patch.

The Fractured Archive and New Quests

Raids IV, named The Fractured Archive, will arrive as the hardest Raid in the game yet. Quest updates took center stage at the keynote. The upcoming Goblin quest, The Chosen Commander, will conclude Zanik’s story. Meanwhile, Fairy Tale III – Nexus of Power will finally resolve the Fairy questline left on a cliffhanger since 2013.

November brings “Quest Month,” introducing smaller quests weekly throughout the month. The Dungeons of Gielinor update will add new bosses spanning from introductory fights to encounters designed for veterans. Beginner bosses will feature hard modes.

Mining, Smithing, and Hardcore Worlds

A confirmed Mining and Smithing rework aims to return to the promises of Tutorial Island. Progression will tie more closely to crafting. Weapons and armor will unlock at much lower levels to match appropriate combat progression. Dedicated Hardcore Worlds launch on 4th November. These worlds feature a separate economy where every player has a single life. Player progress transfers to the main game upon death.