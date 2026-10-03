90-Year-Old Sandy Koufax Braves Brutal Heat at Dodger Stadium for NLDS Game

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax attended the National League Division Series opening game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, sitting in the second row as temperatures reached 102 degrees.
Extreme Heat at Dodger Stadium
- Sandy Koufax, aged 90, attended Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves from a second-row seat.
- AccuWeather recorded the temperature at 102 degrees during the bottom of the fifth inning, with a RealFeel of 106 and wind gusts of nine miles per hour.
- The extreme heat fell just short of the 108-degree day set in 1987.
Postseason Attendance Amid High Temperatures
The 90-year-old pitcher made his appearance in the stands as the Los Angeles Dodgers pursued a World Series three-peat.
AccuWeather warned that extreme heat conditions of this magnitude can prove dangerous for outdoor activities.
|Metric
|Recorded Data
|Date of Game
|Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
|Matchup
|Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (NLDS Game 1)
|Actual Temperature
|102°F (Bottom of the 5th inning)
|RealFeel Temperature
|106°F
|Wind Speed
|9 MPH
|Historical Record
|108°F set in 1987
Weather Conditions and Historical Comparison
The high-temperature conditions observed during the opening game of the National League Division Series approached historical thresholds for the region. While the 102-degree measurement recorded by AccuWeather created intense outdoor conditions for spectators in the second row and throughout the stadium, it remained below the 108-degree day established in 1987.
Meteorological advisories issued alongside the game data highlighted the risks associated with prolonged outdoor exposure during high-heat events. Despite these conditions, the attendance of Koufax underscored the high-stakes nature of the postseason series as the Dodgers looked to advance toward another championship title.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.