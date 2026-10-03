90-Year-Old Sandy Koufax Braves Brutal Heat at Dodger Stadium for NLDS Game

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax attended the National League Division Series opening game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3, sitting in the second row as temperatures reached 102 degrees.

Extreme Heat at Dodger Stadium

Sandy Koufax, aged 90, attended Game 1 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves from a second-row seat.

AccuWeather recorded the temperature at 102 degrees during the bottom of the fifth inning, with a RealFeel of 106 and wind gusts of nine miles per hour.

The extreme heat fell just short of the 108-degree day set in 1987.

Postseason Attendance Amid High Temperatures

The 90-year-old pitcher made his appearance in the stands as the Los Angeles Dodgers pursued a World Series three-peat.

AccuWeather warned that extreme heat conditions of this magnitude can prove dangerous for outdoor activities.

Metric Recorded Data Date of Game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 Matchup Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (NLDS Game 1) Actual Temperature 102°F (Bottom of the 5th inning) RealFeel Temperature 106°F Wind Speed 9 MPH Historical Record 108°F set in 1987

Weather Conditions and Historical Comparison

The high-temperature conditions observed during the opening game of the National League Division Series approached historical thresholds for the region. While the 102-degree measurement recorded by AccuWeather created intense outdoor conditions for spectators in the second row and throughout the stadium, it remained below the 108-degree day established in 1987.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Meteorological advisories issued alongside the game data highlighted the risks associated with prolonged outdoor exposure during high-heat events. Despite these conditions, the attendance of Koufax underscored the high-stakes nature of the postseason series as the Dodgers looked to advance toward another championship title.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.