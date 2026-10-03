Brad Fittler argues how NRL clubs win premierships

Writing in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald (smh.com.au), former rugby league star Brad Fittler argues that team success and premiership titles cannot simply be bought in the sport, reflecting on a 1995 conversation with media mogul Kerry Packer. Fittler contends that enduring success requires cultivating a squad from within rather than relying purely on marquee spending.

The 1995 Packer Dialogue and the Roosters Blueprint

Recounting a meeting midway through 1995 during the Super League war at Kerry Packer’s city office, Fittler outlines how the billionaire media tycoon challenged his views on roster construction. When Packer asked how to win a grand final, Fittler pointed to Penrith’s 1991 premiership model built on local juniors and regional talent. Packer countered with the assertion that a title could simply be bought. Looking at the modern landscape, Fittler examines how the Sydney Roosters have navigated this exact dichotomy between high-priced acquisitions and internal development.

The Sydney Roosters have historically faced a reputation as a transit lounge during periods of roster instability. However, the club has heavily prioritized pathway investment and its Roosters Academy following fact-finding tours of Barcelona’s facilities in 2020. This shift has yielded homegrown talents such as Benaiah Ioelu, Robert Toia, Salesi Foketi, Siua Wong, Billy Smith, Victor Radley, Hugo Savala, and the Butcher brothers. Meanwhile, high-profile stars like Daly Cherry-Evans, Reece Robson, Spencer Leniu, James Tedesco, and Angus Crichton continue to fulfill the marquee recruitment side of the equation under the direction of Nick Politis and coach Trent Robinson.

Comparative Roster Construction Across the League

The debate between purchasing star power and breeding talent extends far beyond Bondi. Clubs across the National Rugby League utilize vastly different salary cap allocation strategies to achieve championship contention. While recruitment budgets dictate immediate star acquisition, retention relies heavily on junior nurseries.

Club Strategy Primary Focus Key Examples System Development Internal pathways, junior nurseries, academy integration Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters ( Academy core ) Marquee Acquisition High-impact imports, representative stars, high-value contracts Sydney Roosters ( Marquee tier ), elite positional signings

Fittler points to the Newcastle Knights as another prime example of prioritizing regional juniors throughout the Hunter and the New South Wales North Coast. This philosophy directly challenges the notion that financial dominance alone guarantees silverware. Meanwhile, the Penrith Panthers stand out as the benchmark for junior productivity, supplying top-tier talent across the entire competition.

Culture, Physicality, and the Price of Success

Beyond spreadsheets and salary cap allocations, Fittler emphasizes the non-negotiable cultural foundations instilled by figures like Phil Gould during his playing days. Maintaining physical dominance and demanding elite work ethics remain central to the Roosters’ identity under Trent Robinson. This defensive intensity was recently demonstrated when the Dolphins matched the Tricolours physically for the opening twenty minutes of a grand final qualifier before the Roosters’ superior conditioning and contact paved the way for victory.

At the same time, Fittler notes that this aggressive playing style can occasionally prove to be a double-edged sword. Overzealous enforcers risk giving away cheap penalties that offer opponents a lifeline. Yet, when evaluating how championships are ultimately secured, Fittler concludes that moments, motivation, and a deep connection to the club community—exemplified by local juniors like Billy Smith—outweigh the pure purchasing power once championed by Kerry Packer.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.