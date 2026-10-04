Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee become official couple on Bride Class Season 2

Singer Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee became an official couple following a romantic first trip featured on the October 2, 2026, broadcast of Channel A’s “Bride Class Season 2,” Nate News reported. The trip resolved Oh’s earlier hesitation following Kim’s formal confession, culminating in an exchange where they agreed to start their relationship.

Romantic Poolside Getaway and Mentor Advice

Prior to the trip, mentor Tak Jae-hoon phoned Kim Yo-han to offer guidance, humorously warning him not to pressure Oh Yeon-hee too much during their first outing. The lodging for the trip was personally covered by Tak, adding a layer of mentorship support to the journey. Upon arriving at a private pool villa, the pair changed into swimwear to enjoy an exclusive water session. Because Oh Yeon-hee was unaccustomed to swimming, Kim carried her across the water and shared a large float, elevating the romantic atmosphere.

The Confession and Official Couple Status

As evening approached, the two shared a conversation over wine inside the accommodation. Kim revisited his previous confession, prompting Oh Yeon-hee to deliver her final response. Oh explained that she initially hesitated out of surprise but had since given the matter serious thought, telling Kim, Let’s be a couple starting today. Delighted by the confirmation, Kim retrieved a large flower bouquet that he had hidden prior to departure. He remarked that he had prepared to take the flowers back if rejected, capping off the exchange with a warm embrace.

Event Detail Participant Information Broadcast Context Program Name Channel A „Bride Class Season 2“ Reality Series Key Participants Kim Yo-han, Oh Yeon-hee Featured Cast Members Supporting Mentor Tak Jae-hoon Lodging Sponsor & Advisor

Following the broadcast, Oh Yeon-hee expressed enthusiasm for the memories they would build together moving forward, while Kim Yo-han thanked the mentor group for their behind-the-scenes assistance.

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