From Charlotte Christian to Notre Dame: How Bryce Young and Micah Gilbert Reunited

As Notre Dame prepares to host North Carolina for a noon kickoff on ESPN, the matchup highlights a reunion rooted in high school football under the Friday night lights in North Carolina. Bryce Young and Micah Gilbert share a path that began at Charlotte Christian School before taking distinct routes to South Bend, Indiana, where both now contribute as key playmakers for the Fighting Irish.

Before making his mark on the defensive front for Notre Dame, Bryce Young arrived with a strong football lineage. Former Charlotte Christian head coach Jason Estep noted that Young was a natural prospect to project early on, given his family background, including his brother Bryant, who previously served on the coaching staff.

From Charlotte Christian to South Bend: Bryce Young, Micah Gilbert reunite at Notre Dame

“Bryce is just continuing to evolve into the pass rusher he is. And I think combining that length with his, you know, his athleticism and speed and size and just watching him kind of be a terror,” Estep said. “You know, I remember his freshman year, you know, he’s blocking extra points and doing things that are probably, you know, not normal for a kid to do. But we knew it was coming, right? The pass rushing stuff was going to be there. And we’re starting to see it now.”

From Charlotte Christian Teammates to Notre Dame Playmakers

While Young followed a familiar family trajectory into the sport, Micah Gilbert approached football from a different athletic background. Gilbert initially focused on basketball before joining the football team in the ninth grade, quickly using his natural coordination and ball skills on the gridiron. Estep pointed out that Gilbert possessed a strong athletic foundation, aided by a family background that included a brother who played at Duke and briefly in the NFL.

🔥Notre Dame 4-STAR Commit Micah Gilbert | Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, NC) Junior SZN Spotlight

“Micah came to us as a basketball player and really hadn’t played football. And in the ninth grade, we knew immediately, athletically, you know, he had a brother that played at Duke, played a little bit in the NFL, was on the other side of the ball,” Estep said. “But Micah just naturally, very strong hands, high-pointed the ball very well, just had natural ball skills.”

Years after their time together in North Carolina, that trajectory reunited Gilbert and Young as collegiate teammates in South Bend. Reflecting on his development under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame wide receiver emphasized a continuous focus on growth.

“Coming in, I was in the mindset of learning, trying to be the best player I can. And still, like, on that journey every day, Coach [Marcus] Freeman speaks on it a lot, just trying to elevate my skills,” Notre Dame wide receiver Micah Gilbert said. “So since I’ve been in here, I’ve just been trying to get better and better each day. And I’m still on that journey now.”

Game Day Schedule and Upcoming Matchup

The reunion of the two former Charlotte Christian standouts comes into focus as Notre Dame prepares for its weekend competition. Kickoff between the Fighting Irish and North Carolina is scheduled for noon Saturday, with television coverage broadcast nationally on ESPN.