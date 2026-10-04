Shamil Erdogan Submits Paul Elliott at ONE Fight Night 48

Shamil Erdogan secured a second-round rear-naked choke victory over Paul Elliott in the main event of ONE Fight Night 48 on Friday, October 2, at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, extending his undefeated professional MMA record to 14-0 and cementing his status as a contender for the vacant heavyweight world title.

Parham Gheirati Secures Unanimous Decision Victory

Bantamweight striker Parham Gheirati improved his promotional standing by executing a technically precise game plan, securing two knockdowns en route to a unanimous decision.

Erdogan Imposes Grappling Dominance Over Elliott

The main event showcased a stark clash of styles that ultimately favored the undefeated Turkish powerhouse. Throughout the opening frame, Shamil Erdogan systematically neutralized the striking range of British titan Paul Elliott. By closing the distance and anchoring his hips, Erdogan stripped away Elliott's advantage and prevented any meaningful output from the Middlesbrough native. But the tactical sequence reached its definitive conclusion in the second round, where Erdogan found the opening to take the back and sink in a rear-naked choke. The tapout arrived swiftly, officially sealing a dominant performance that extended the victor’s professional ledger to a flawless 14-0.

According to ONE Championship reporting, that stellar stoppage earned Erdogan a US$50,000 performance bonus. More importantly, the victory positions the Turkish athlete as a contender for the vacant ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

Gheirati Controls Bantamweight War Against Fairtex

In the co-main event, technical precision triumphed over veteran savvy during an all-out bantamweight Muay Thai war. Parham Gheirati faced Thai veteran Nakrob Fairtex in a contest characterized by relentless pacing and high-octane exchanges. The Iranian striker utilized superior distance management to dictate the tempo, scoring clean knockdowns twice over the course of the bout. Judges at Lumpinee Stadium returned a unanimous decision in favor of Gheirati, capping off an eight-fight card that featured a diverse mix of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

🇹🇷 Shamil Erdoğan vs Paul Elliott 🇬🇧 — OneFightNight 48

Contestant Discipline Opponent Method Round Shamil Erdogan MMA (Heavyweight) Paul Elliott Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) Round 2 Parham Gheirati Muay Thai (Bantamweight) Nakrob Fairtex Decision (Unanimous) Final

The event marked the conclusion of a high-profile triple-header weekend for the promotion, utilizing U.S. primetime broadcast slots to showcase international martial arts talent.

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