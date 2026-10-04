Erling Haaland Limps Off as Portugal Beat Norway 2-1

Portugal secured a 2-1 victory over Norway in the UEFA Nations League, as Goncalo Ramos scored a late winner in the Group A4 fixture. The match featured goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Joao Cancelo, alongside an injury scare for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Portugal Extends Lead at Top of Group A4

Portugal’s Group Dominance: Defending champions Portugal extended their lead at the top of Group A4 to six points.

Tactical Breakdown of a Fraught Group A4 Encounter

The fixture delivered intense tactical shifts as both sides traded blows in the second half. Norway drew first blood in the 36th minute when Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer chested down Martin Odegaard’s cross before unleashing a sweet half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the box. The advantage lasted mere moments. Just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo equalized for Portugal by smashing home a shot on the bounce from a similar distance following Nuno Mendes’ long throw-in.

As the match stretched into the closing stages, Portugal found the decisive breakthrough. With 11 minutes left on the clock, Joao Felix laid the ball off for Goncalo Ramos, who stabbed in from close range to seal a fourth successive win in the competition.

Erling Haaland Limps off with Injury

The encounter carried severe repercussions beyond the scoreboard, most notably for Norway’s talisman. Erling Haaland sparked immediate injury concerns as he beckoned to the bench and limped off in the 67th minute, making way for Jorgen Strand Larsen. Manchester City will monitor the striker’s fitness anxiously as they prepare for a Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday. City enters that fixture following a recent legal development where the club was found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations, though an appeal has been lodged.

Team Recent Form (Nations League) Group A4 Standing Portugal W-W-W-W 1st Denmark 2nd Norway L-L-L Bottom

Francisco Conceicao Receives Red Card as Ronaldo Misses Match

Portugal managed to close out the three points despite finishing the match with 10 men. Winger Francisco Conceicao received a red card in the 87th minute after picking up two quickfire bookings for dissent. Meanwhile, the fixture marked Portugal’s third game in a row without Cristiano Ronaldo, following the country’s record scorer leaving the camp last week after being dropped. Boss Jorge Jesus stated plans to discuss the matter with the 41-year-old forward as Portugal plays the remainder of the group stage.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

With two games remaining, defending champions Portugal sit comfortably six points clear of second-placed Denmark, who defeated Wales 1-0. Norway remains rooted to the bottom of the group after suffering their third successive Nations League defeat on Sunday.

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