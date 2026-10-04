Farmaindustria urges EU and Spain to invest more in research

Europe and Spain stand at a precarious crossroads where the survival of their biofarmacéutica industries depends on immediate, decisive regulatory action amid shifting global trade dynamics. Speaking at the Foro La Toja on Friday, Farmaindustria President Fina Lladós warned that current policy choices will directly dictate the healthcare treatments available to patients tomorrow, urging authorities to transform escalating uncertainty into substantial research investment.

The intervention, delivered during a panel discussion titled “La economía española y sus retos de futuro” moderated by CEOE International Relations Committee President Marta Blanco, highlighted how geopolitics has become inextricably linked to pharmaceutical development. As global corporations continuously review their manufacturing and investment strategies, supply chains and industrial innovation have transitioned into premier strategic assets for sovereign nations.

The Growing Atlantic Divide in Biofarmacéutica Innovation

The urgency behind Lladós’s appeal stems from a widening competitive chasm between Europe and the United States. While the US domestic market commands 55 percent of global pharmaceutical sales, the European continent—despite boasting a larger population—fails to capture even 23 percent of that market share.

Investment metrics paint an equally stark picture of erosion. Over the past two decades, Europe has shed 25 percent of its research and development investments. Between 2020 and 2024, a mere 15.6 percent of global medical innovations originated in Europe, contrasted sharply against the 74 percent originating in the United States. Lladós emphasized that regulatory decisions enacted in Washington exert a direct gravitational pull on European healthcare, dictating where scientific research happens, where manufacturing plants open, and when therapies finally reach local patients.

US Drug Pricing Policy Pressures Global Markets

A central catalyst for these global shifts is the United States administration’s Most Favored Nation (MFN) drug pricing policy, introduced in May 2025. Designed to prevent the US healthcare system from paying higher prices for imported medications than comparable developed nations, the policy applies intense pricing pressure alongside targeted tariffs and domestic manufacturing incentives.

Rather than adopting defensive postures or erecting commercial barriers within European borders, Lladós advocated for an aggressive pursuit of competitiveness. This proactive stance requires properly valuing innovation, strengthening industrial property rights, streamlining complex regulatory frameworks, and drastically accelerating patient access to breakthrough therapies.

Securing Strategic Autonomy Amid Regulatory Hesitation

Although the European Union officially designates the pharmaceutical sector as one of its four priority industrial sectors for securing strategic autonomy, the actual regulatory signals transmitted from Brussels often fail to match that stated priority. Lladós cautioned that the current window of opportunity for Europe to reverse its trajectory will not remain open indefinitely.

As policymakers weigh future legislative packages against a backdrop of intensifying international trade friction, the open question remains whether European institutions will successfully align their regulatory mechanisms to capture vital clinical trials and stem the ongoing outflow of biomedical capital.