GTA VI Forces Sony to Bring AI Upscaling (QSSR) to Standard PS5

Sony Extends Quick Spectral Super Resolution to Standard PlayStation 5 Consoles

Sony is bringing its artificial intelligence-based image upscaling technology to the standard PlayStation 5 for the first time, expanding a feature previously reserved for the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro. The new feature, called Quick Spectral Super Resolution or QSSR, is a customized version of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution system designed to handle the hardware constraints of the 2020 base console. First integrated into games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Ghost of Yōtei , QSSR aims to preserve fine details and stabilize motion without requiring players to purchase upgraded hardware.

According to insider PainkillerQ8, the team at Rockstar Games practically forced Sony’s developers to create this resolution-scaling technology for the standard PlayStation 5 model. The immense rendering scope, complex simulation of the virtual world, and heightened graphical load in Grand Theft Auto VI place extreme demands on the hardware. Without software scaling utilizing high-detail reconstruction via neural networks, releasing such a massive project on a standard platform would cause significant losses in image clarity. The initiative from Rockstar forced the platform operator to implement the software tools promptly, as Sony would otherwise have dedicated few resources to modifying base consoles, while also helping maintain the global marketing positioning of the PlayStation family under the slogan “The best place to play.”

Technical Compromises Between Standard Hardware and the Pro Model

The standard PlayStation 5 lacks the dedicated machine-learning hardware found in the PS5 Pro, which utilizes 300 TOPS and INT8 instructions. Because the standard console lacks these specific units, QSSR primarily relies on FP16 calculations to process neural network reconstructions. Built through Project Amethyst as a collaborative effort between Sony and AMD, QSSR uses a slimmed-down neural network architecture. This streamlined approach significantly reduces the computational overhead compared to the heavier PSSR pipeline running on the Pro model. PSSR remains the more powerful overall solution on the PS5 Pro, whereas QSSR functions more as a compromise between computational cost and image quality for the base console. QSSR is not a system-wide feature that automatically activates for every PS5 game; Sony makes no general specifications for a target internal or output resolution and promises no automatic 4K display.

ausführlichen Vergleichsvideo von Digital Foundry

Feature PlayStation 5 (QSSR) PlayStation 5 Pro (PSSR) Primary Calculation Type FP16 (optimized for standard hardware) INT8 with dedicated 300 TOPS machine learning units Deployment Method Requires active developer integration per title Active developer integration Initial Game Support Marvel’s Wolverine, Ghost of Yōtei Not specified

Performance Costs and Visual Gains in Insomniac Games Titles

Actively running QSSR incurs a measurable performance cost on the standard console’s processor. During a cutscene in Marvel’s Wolverine upscaling from an 864p internal resolution to 1440p, QSSR ran between 1.5 and 1.8 milliseconds per frame slower than Insomniac’s in-house upscaler. Despite this processing overhead, the visual advantages are distinct. Mike Fitzgerald, Technikchef at Insomniac Games, described the impact:

QSSR sorgt in unseren Umgebungen auf Pixelebene für mehr Klarheit und Stabilität. Dadurch kommen zusätzliche Details in den belebten Straßen von Madripoor, den dicht bebauten Gassen von Shinjuku und vielen weiteren Schauplätzen von Logans Reise zum Vorschein.

Digital Foundry observed substantial improvements in image stability across multiple frames, with significantly reduced artifacts around foliage, though tests on Ghost of Yōtei showed smaller overall enhancements.

Future Availability and Integration Across the PlayStation Catalog

Sony intends to make QSSR available to all PlayStation developers as a direct replacement for PSSR in games that already support PSSR, with Sony graphics developer Daniel Craig noting to Digital Foundry that fine-tuning can take a few days. QSSR is not a system-wide feature that automatically upgrades every older game; developers must manually integrate the tool. While Marvel’s Wolverine includes QSSR enabled by default in its patch notes, the timeline and list of future games receiving the upscale treatment remain unannounced by Sony.

Photo: Hardwareluxx