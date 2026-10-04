Asnawi Mangkualam and Yuriska Patricia Share Elegant Vintage Prewedding Photos

Indonesian national team footballer Asnawi Mangkualam and fiancée Yuriska Patricia have released a fresh series of vintage-themed prewedding portraits captured by photographer Rio Motret. The couple, who previously celebrated their traditional Makassar engagement in June 2026, paired classic tailoring and silver evening wear ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony.

The latest editorial reveal follows an earlier traditional session and comes on the heels of their official engagement celebration in Bandung, wolipop.detik.com reported. While the exact date for the wedding ceremony remains unannounced, the steady rollout of professional portraiture points to preparations moving swiftly toward the main event.

Asnawi and Yuriska Shoot Vintage Glam Prewedding Photos

The Visual Concept: Asnawi and Yuriska expanded their prewedding portfolio with a vintage glam aesthetic, contrasting with their earlier traditional Bugis-Makassar session.

Asnawi and Yuriska expanded their prewedding portfolio with a vintage glam aesthetic, contrasting with their earlier traditional Bugis-Makassar session. The Creative Team: High-profile Indonesian photographer Rio Motret captured the series, utilizing styling and wardrobe partnerships across multiple luxury labels.

High-profile Indonesian photographer Rio Motret captured the series, utilizing styling and wardrobe partnerships across multiple luxury labels. The Timeline: Following their engagement in June 2026, the couple continues to share milestone imagery ahead of an expected wedding date.

Vintage Glamour Meets Modern Romance

The newly unveiled photographs showcase a distinct departure from regional traditional wear, leaning instead into classic Hollywood-inspired elegance. Asnawi Mangkualam shared the preview across social media alongside the caption, “Somewhere between vintage dreams and forever.” Liputan6.com noted that the athlete’s wardrobe featured a pinstripe suit accented with a statement brooch, while Yuriska Patricia wore a silver gown detailed with a dramatic, feather-trimmed train.

Photo: liputan6.com

Behind the aesthetics lies a collaborative luxury production. Liputan6.com outlined the creative credits for the shoot, listing gowns from designer label Lindsposa, custom suiting from Andrea Marco, and fine jewelry provided by The Palace, alongside a dedicated team of hair and makeup artists.

Contrasting Traditional Roots in Makassar Attire

Long before dropping the silver-and-stripes aesthetic, the pair documented their heritage through a separate series highlighting South Sulawesi traditions. KapanLagi.com detailed that earlier session, noting Asnawi’s crisp white top layered with a gold-threaded songket sash worn diagonally across the torso. Yuriska complemented the look in a strapless dark brown bodice paired with matching traditional weaving, styled with cascading waves and floral hairpieces.

Janajokajournal.id expanded on the cultural significance of the imagery, emphasizing the rich orange-and-gold color palettes symbolic of the Bugis-Makassar heritage. Photographed against warm, earthy backdrops on ethnic carved wooden seating, the couple balanced modern studio lighting with regional ornamentation, including traditional metallic headpieces.

Prewedding Concept Key Wardrobe Elements Creative Direction Vintage Glamour Pinstripe suit with brooch (Asnawi); silver feather-trimmed gown (Yuriska) Rio Motret, Lindsposa, Andrea Marco, The Palace Traditional Makassar White top with gold songket sash (Asnawi); dark brown strapless bodice and songket (Yuriska) Rio Motret

From Engagement to the Upcoming Ceremony

The pathway to the altar began earlier this year when Asnawi proposed in Bali, followed by a formal engagement ceremony in Bandung on June 26, 2026. Janajokajournal.id reported that the engagement event similarly honored Bugis-Makassar customs infused with modern styling, where the couple wore matching pink ensembles.

Photo: janalokajournal.id

Public interest remains high as followers track each new creative chapter of the couple’s journey. While wolipop.detik.com confirmed that specific calendar details for the wedding day have yet to be disclosed, the continuous release of high-production visual campaigns signals that the celebration approaches.