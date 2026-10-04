Home » Health » Why are more young adults having strokes now than 30 years ago

First-time strokes among adults ages 20 to 54 in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region nearly doubled over a 27-year study period, rising from 33.9 cases per 100,000 person-years in 1993-1994 to 62.2 cases per 100,000 person-years in 2020, according to data published in Neurology.

While overall stroke rates across the United States have declined over the past few decades, medical researchers are confronting a troubling countertrend among younger populations. A long-running epidemiological project tracking cardiovascular health in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region identified 2,076 first-ever strokes in adults between the ages of 20 and 54 across six distinct study intervals spanning from July 1993 to June 1994, alongside calendar years 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020.

The findings indicate that younger adults are now nearly twice as likely to experience a stroke compared to their peers nearly three decades ago. Researchers attribute the upward trajectory primarily to a surge in ischemic strokes, which happen when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked.

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Ischemic Strokes Drive the Regional Increase

The rate for ischemic strokes climbed from 23.8 cases per 100,000 person-years in the 1993–1994 period to 47.3 cases per 100,000 person-years in 2020.

By contrast, the study recorded no similar upward movement for hemorrhagic strokes—such as intracerebral hemorrhage, involving bleeding within the brain, or subarachnoid hemorrhage, involving bleeding around the brain. At the same time, researchers observed a modest decline in 30-day case-fatality rates for younger adults, dropping from 11.7% to 9.4% over the same timeframe. That improvement was driven largely by better outcomes among patients who suffered bleeding strokes, with intracerebral hemorrhage case-fatality dropping from 27.5 to 21.2 percent and subarachnoid hemorrhage falling from 27.9 to 18.6 percent.

More young adults having strokes now than 30 years ago

Classic Vascular Risk Factors and Documented Substance Use

The clinical profiles of younger stroke patients changed significantly over the 27-year span. Investigators documented substantial increases in traditional cardiovascular risk conditions among the cohort, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and atrial fibrillation.

Rates of hypertension among young stroke patients climbed from 47% to 60%, while diabetes increased from 19% to 26%, and atrial fibrillation rose from 1% to 6%. Alongside those chronic conditions, recorded substance use in patient charts surged from 4.6% in 1993–1994 to 40.2% in 2020, with much of that increase reflecting marijuana consumption.

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Study authors emphasized that a hospital record statistic is not definitive proof of causation. Because the study lacked a control group of people who did not suffer strokes, researchers could not test whether marijuana use grew faster among stroke patients than in the general population.

Younger Adults Present with Typical Stroke Risk Factors

Other medical centers and researchers have noted similar shifts in young adult populations. Dr. Kostika Mulo, a vascular neurologist at UNC Health, has pointed out that while elderly stroke rates have decreased due to better prevention, younger adults are increasingly presenting with typical risk factors, with roughly 80% of strokes under age 55 now involving those classic conditions. Similarly, Dr. Michelle Leppert, a vascular neurologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, has noted that strokes occur more frequently in women under 45 than in men, while emphasizing that traditional risk factors alone cannot fully explain the overall climb.

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Disparities are also pronounced across different racial and ethnic groups. Data highlighted by Boston University’s Black Women’s Health Study indicate that Black women face elevated risks for hypertension and stroke at younger ages, with high blood pressure developing before age 35 potentially tripling stroke risk by middle age.

The Stakes for Working-Age Adults and Preventive Care

Medical specialists stress that cardiovascular health warrants attention much earlier in life. Because younger adults are typically in their prime working years and often raising families, a sudden neurological event carries profound personal and economic consequences.

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Stroke is a very devastating disease at any age. Dr. David Robinson, senior author of the study

Independent experts recommend routine wellness checkups and early screening for traditional risk factors. Public health guidance continues to emphasize rapid recognition of symptoms using the B.E. F.A.S.T. mnemonic—checking for balance loss, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness, and slurred speech, alongside noting any sudden, severe headaches without a known cause. Individuals wishing to explore support options or cut back on substance use, such as cannabis, can consult a primary care provider.