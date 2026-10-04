Ime Okon: South African football is heading in the right direction

South African football is experiencing a broad upward trajectory, driven by strong performances from both senior and youth national teams. That is the assessment of national team defender Ime Okon, who points to recent competitive milestones and academy development as proof that the sport is making sustainable progress.

The senior men’s side, Bafana Bafana, recently secured victories in their opening fixtures for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers under head coach Pitso Mosimane, defeating Guinea 2-1 and Eritrea 5-0. These results build on a period of notable achievement under former head coach Hugo Broos, which included a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the squad became the first Bafana side to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup finals.

South African Youth Teams Secure Key Victories

The positive momentum extends across various age groups within the national setup. The South African Under-20 side claimed the COSAFA Under-20 Championship for the second time in a row and secured qualification for the 2027 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, the Under-23 national team is pursuing a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, having recently notched a 3-1 victory over Algeria in an international friendly.

“I think we are very much headed in the right direction,” said Okon, who started every match for Bafana Bafana during the World Cup finals. The 22-year-old defender, formerly with SuperSport United, has maintained his starting role under Mosimane and registered his first international goal in the win against Guinea.

“The academies have been doing well over the last few years in bringing players into the set-up. It is a true reflection of South African football and we can only go up from here,” Okon added.

Climbing the Global Rankings

The senior team’s competitive run is also reflected in the official global standings. Prior to a friendly fixture against Egypt in Cairo, Bafana Bafana climbed to 49th place in the FIFA World Rankings, marking a position better than any achieved in 15 years.

“It is really motivating to see. The teams in front of you and believe you can actually get more places up,” said the Hanover 96 defender, discussing the team’s standing during an extended international camp.

Reflecting on the extended preparation window shared by international squads, Okon noted that squad cohesion remains high. “I think we have adjusted well. The group know each other quite well. It has been long but not for us. We get along well and have been winning.”