Marseille beats Grenoble 5-4 in overtime to share top spot

Marseille joined Grenoble on the top spot of the podium after delivering a relentless offensive performance to secure a 5–4 victory in overtime, according to hockeyhebdo.com. The dramatic contest saw the Spartiates jump to an early three-goal lead, weather a multi-goal comeback by the Brûleurs de Loups, and ultimately seal the victory on the road.

Marseille Takes Early Lead Against Grenoble

Marseille wasted no time asserting dominance at the opening whistle, with Spinozzi beating goaltender Pintaric just 13 seconds into the first period to open the scoring. Despite an immediate response attempt from Bachelet, Grenoble struggled to contain the blistering pace of the visitors. Gradin doubled the lead on a counter-attack, and Flavian Dair quickly added a third to make it 0–3.

Grenoble fought back before the first intermission, as Noël sparked a rally with a powerful blast from the blue line. Siraudin then cut the deficit further when his blue-line shot deflected off Leclerc past netminder Kasik, leaving the score at 2–3 after a fast-paced, penalty-free opening frame.

Joubert Extends Lead During Second Period

The second period maintained the high-speed tempo, with both goaltenders called upon to make sharp stops as play surged from end to end. Kasik briefly lost his helmet after taking a puck directly to the head but remained unfazed, turning away subsequent waves of Grenoble pressure.

Marseille eventually capitalized on a power play after Laakso headed to the penalty box. Ishida fired from the blue line, allowing Joubert to redirect the puck past the local netminder for a 2–4 advantage. Grenoble refused to yield, and with just four seconds remaining in the middle frame, Boivin teamed up with a returning Beauchemin to beat Kasik and pull the hosts within one at 3–4.

Boivin Ties Game to Force Overtime

The third period tightened defensively as Grenoble pressed heavily for the equalizer while Marseille’s blue line held firm. Kasik turned away key chances, including a notable glove save against Leclerc during a ten-minute stretch of heavy home pressure. The persistence finally paid off when Boivin broke away from the defense to clean the top corner of Kasik’s net, tying the game 4–4.

Marseille took their first penalty of the night with three minutes remaining in regulation, offering Grenoble an opportunity to snatch the victory. The Spartiates’ penalty kill stood strong, forcing overtime and guaranteeing both teams at least a point in the standings. In the extra session, both sides traded early chances before Marseille capitalized on a mistimed line change by the hosts, leaving Colotti alone in front of Pintaric to net the game-winner.