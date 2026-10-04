South Korean Crypto Exchanges Face Scrutiny Over Opaque Listing Standards

Domestic cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea are facing severe criticism for operating opaque listing processes driven primarily by fee collection, leaving retail investors exposed to high-risk digital assets with minimal regulatory oversight.

Korean Platforms Face Pressure to Standardize Listing Criteria

Opaque Standards: Major domestic platforms like Upbit and Bithumb keep their listing criteria strictly confidential, relying instead on project white papers.

Major domestic platforms like Upbit and Bithumb keep their listing criteria strictly confidential, relying instead on project white papers. Inconsistent Support: Exchanges show stark divergences in token support; well-known networks like BNB are listed by Bithumb, Korbit, and Coinone, while Upbit and Gopax exclude them entirely.

Exchanges show stark divergences in token support; well-known networks like BNB are listed by Bithumb, Korbit, and Coinone, while Upbit and Gopax exclude them entirely. Regulatory Pressures: Industry stakeholders anticipate that impending digital asset legislation will mandate formal listing committees to enforce transparency.

Opaque Criteria and Selective Token Support Across Domestic Exchanges

However, dominant exchanges such as Upbit and Bithumb maintain strict confidentiality regarding their exact evaluation matrices.

The operational discrepancy is evident in how different platforms handle established network assets. Binance’s BNB token—noted for high-speed network processing and cost efficiency—achieved a top-four market capitalization globally. While domestic operators Bithumb, Korbit, and Coinone support BNB, competitors Upbit and Gopax do not provide access. Conversely, trend-driven meme assets like Dogecoin are universally listed across all major domestic exchanges.

Diverging Policies on Security Incidents and Historical Price Collapses

Platform discrepancies extend further into post-listing risk management. Following security breaches or communication failures regarding critical network events, exchanges react with contradictory policies. Upbit and Coinone delisted the meme token BONK last month after a security incident and delayed disclosures, whereas Bithumb opted to maintain trading support.

Digital Asset Key Event or Claim Peak Valuation Context Current Market Standing Qtum (QTUM) Promised satellite-based decentralized internet infrastructure Surged from approximately 13,000 KRW to 127,000 KRW (December 2017 – January 2018) Trading around the 1,300 KRW range; listed on all major domestic exchanges BONK Meme token involved in a security incident with delayed disclosures Delisted by Upbit and Coinone last month Maintained on Bithumb

Historical data shows the risk of unverified listings. In December 2017, the Qtum (QTUM) project announced plans to launch satellites to build an independent blockchain infrastructure, causing its price to jump from the 13,000 KRW range to over 127,000 KRW in January 2018—a surge exceeding 870%. Critics later noted that the initiative relied on small experimental satellites rather than a functional global network, leading to a steep decline. Qtum currently trades around 1,300 KRW while remaining active on all domestic platforms.

Anticipated Legislative Reforms and Oversight Frameworks

Market participants look toward the pending Digital Asset Basic Act to address persistent information gaps and establish standardized vetting protocols. The proposed legislation seeks to mandate the establishment of independent listing screening committees within each exchange, forcing operators to publicly disclose their evaluation criteria and curb arbitrary listing decisions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.