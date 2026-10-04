Drake Rumored to Headline 2027 Coachella Music & Arts Festival

Drake is reportedly in discussions to serve as the secret headliner for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Drake May Headline Coachella 2027

Drake is reportedly in talks to headline the 2027 Coachella Music & Arts Festival, according to Hits Daily Double’s “Hits List” published on Friday (Oct. 2).

The potential booking follows previous festival appearances, including headlining in 2015 and making a surprise guest appearance during Future’s set in 2017.

The rumor arrives alongside the artist’s recent release of an expanded version of his album Habitbi (FOMO) and an upcoming global tour planned for 2027.

Hits Daily Double Places Drizzy in the Desert Discussion

The possibility of Drake anchoring the Indio festival surfaced on Friday (Oct. 2) when Hits Daily Double published its weekly “Hits List.” The industry publication noted that the 6 God is “said to be in the Coachella discussion” for the 2027 installment. XXL reached out to Drake’s team for comment regarding the festival report.

If the booking materializes, it marks a return to the main stage for the artist. Drake previously headlined Coachella in 2015 and returned two years later as a surprise guest during Future’s 2017 set. Festival organizers have not yet confirmed any headliners for the 2027 event.

Global Tour Plans and the Expanded FOMO Release

The festival speculation aligns with the artist’s upcoming touring schedule. Drake recently announced plans to launch a tour in 2027 to support his recent trio of albums: Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habitbi, all released back in May.

“Obviously, tour is coming, and other things on the horizon,” Drake told Etalk Canada in September. “Of course, we’ll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world.”

Coinciding with the tour announcements, the rapper dropped an expanded edition of Habitbi (FOMO) on Friday. The updated project features four new tracks tied to his short film Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), including “Solar Eclipse” featuring Don Toliver, a remix of Ella Langley’s country hit “Choosin’ Texas,” “Québec,” the Don Toliver and Yebba-assisted “Cold Shoulder,” and “Classic Pt. 2.” The expanded release also packs new music videos for songs drawn from both the Maid of Honour and Habitbi albums.