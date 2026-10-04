Be PrEPared for Safe and Satisfying Sex: Sexual Health Guide

A comprehensive sexual health resource covering sexually transmitted infections, contraception, and relationship communication has been released. The public health guide details essential information to help individuals make choices that feel right for them, whether they are thinking about having sex, starting a new relationship, or simply have questions about intimacy and safety.

Guidance Helps Individuals Decide Readiness for Sex

The guidance outlines that having sex can involve many different behaviors, including oral, vaginal, and anal sex, masturbation, fingering, sex toys, and sexting. Deciding whether one is ready for sex is described as a personal choice with no single correct answer, encouraging individuals to consider what they want from sex, their feelings toward a partner, and their comfort level regarding pleasure, boundaries, and protection. The resource also provides tips on how to talk openly with partners about their preferences, as well as discussions surrounding boundaries, pleasure, and contraception.

Preventing HIV and Infections

A significant portion of the resource focuses on HIV prevention, explaining that HIV is a virus attacking the immune system. It provides details on how the virus is passed, how it is tested for, and how treatment helps individuals stay healthy. The guide also covers PrEP, which is medication that can prevent HIV, detailing how it works, who might benefit from it, and available options. The material also addresses sexually transmitted infections, noting that they are common among sexually active individuals and often do not cause symptoms, making testing an essential component of overall health care.

Contraception and Care Options

For those engaging in penis-in-vagina sex who want to avoid pregnancy, the resource details various birth control methods and how to choose the best option. It also broadens the scope of sexual health care by highlighting safer sex practices, vaccines, birth control, and talking with healthcare providers. Individuals seeking further details can utilize the Be PrEPared for Safe and Satisfying Sex resource to explore common sexual behaviors, review different types of HIV and STI tests, and submit questions to experts covering HIV, PrEP, relationships, and more.