Friedrich Merz Backs Faster EU Accession for Ukraine

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Sunday that Germany supports accelerating Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and is actively working with partners in Brussels to achieve faster progress, Ukrinform reported.

The high-level diplomatic visit brought Merz to the Ukrainian capital for discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The agenda centered heavily on Kyiv’s European integration timeline and domestic institutional reforms.

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“We want to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. We want this process to move faster, and we are working toward this in Brussels,” Merz said during the briefing.

Ukraine Pursues Reforms to Secure Further Financial Assistance

Merz noted that Ukraine is actively working on rigorous reforms targeting the rule of law and the ongoing fight against corruption.

“I very much welcome the fact that the president once again assured us of this. These reforms are important for the disbursement of further financial assistance. The government and parliament bear a shared special responsibility here,” Merz stated.

Key Area Focus & Objective Current Status EU Accession Accelerating integration timeline toward a potential 2027 target Active coordination with Brussels and international partners Domestic Reforms Strengthening rule of law and anti-corruption measures Ongoing legislative and executive implementation Associate Membership Evaluating alternative or intermediate integration frameworks Subject to ongoing bilateral discussions in Kyiv

Ukraine’s current diplomatic objective aims to complete the formal accession process as rapidly as possible, targeting integration by 2027 while adhering strictly to the core rules and methodology established for EU enlargement.

Germany's Merz meets Zelenskyy in Ukraine as Russia steps up attacks

Merz Discusses Associate Membership Amid Ongoing Wartime Conditions

Beyond the primary accession track, Merz indicated that his talks with Zelensky would also address his previously proposed concept of associate membership for Ukraine, exploring how an intermediate framework might function alongside formal enlargement talks.

Before addressing the press corps, Merz and Zelensky met with emergency rescue workers in Kyiv who cleared the immediate aftermath of a recent Russian military strike targeting a local science academy. That field visit highlighted the wartime conditions framing ongoing diplomatic and institutional negotiations.