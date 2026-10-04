African Union Clarifies Regional Tensions Statement Following Egypt Criticism

The African Union Commission clarified on Sunday, October 4, 2026, that its October 1 statement regarding regional tensions in the Horn of Africa was not intended to assign responsibility for current developments to any neighboring state. This clarification followed sharp criticism from Egypt, which expressed surprise over what it termed an attempt to implicate Cairo in internal Ethiopian affairs, as reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Earlier this week, the African Union Commission had urged Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Egypt to exercise maximum restraint following the rupture of diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Eritrea alongside reciprocal expulsions of diplomats between Cairo and Addis Ababa. That initial appeal aimed to encourage de-escalation, maintain communication channels, and preserve regional stability under the constitutive act of the continental body.

The Egyptian government pushed back swiftly against that framing. An Egyptian official cited by the official MENA news agency described the continental body’s intervention as an incomprehensible attempt to involve Cairo in an internal Ethiopian crisis, maintaining that Egypt has no link to the domestic conflict in Ethiopia.

Responding to those observations, the AU Commission emphasized its strict adherence to the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of all member states, alongside the foundational principle of non-interference. The commission stated that its mandate centers strictly on supporting peace, security, and political solutions rather than military outcomes, while explicitly hailing Egypt as a founding member and a key partner for continental development.

Photo: alwihdainfo.com

Federal Advance in Mekele Stokes Regional Anxiety

This diplomatic friction unfolds against a volatile backdrop on the ground. As reported by Médias24, the Ethiopian federal army and allied Tigrayan militias entered Mekele without combat on Saturday, after Tigrayan rebel authorities evacuated the regional capital.

Federal troops and Tigray Peace Forces now control key official buildings in Mekele while patrols move through the city streets. Meanwhile, rebel leaders from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front asserted that they relocated temporarily to continue their armed campaign through guerrilla tactics.

Regional dynamics remain deeply strained by multiple overlapping geopolitical flashpoints. According to Médias24, international observers and neighboring governments harbor serious concerns that the Ethiopian conflict could spill across borders. Addis Ababa faces accusations of backing the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, while Cairo continues to view Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile as an existential threat. Concurrently, Somalia’s government strongly opposes Ethiopia’s rapprochement with Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region.

Ethiopia and Eritrea Clash over Red Sea Access

The current diplomatic crisis also exposes deep fractures between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Following Abiy Ahmed’s rise to power in 2018 and a rapprochement with Eritrean President Issaias Afeworki—an effort that earned Abiy the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize—relations have severely deteriorated. The breakdown is driven largely by Addis Ababa’s persistent push to secure sovereign access to the Red Sea.

Actor / Institution Core Position / Action Key Friction Point African Union Commission Issued October 1 call for restraint; clarified on October 4 that no state was assigned blame. Balancing neutrality amid regional diplomatic expulsions. Egypt Expressed surprise over the AU statement; rejected involvement in Ethiopian domestic affairs. Opposes upstream dam projects (GERD) and regional spillover. Ethiopia Federal forces took control of Mekele; faces diplomatic fallout with Eritrea and Egypt. Pursuit of Red Sea access and internal Tigray conflict. Tigray Authorities (TPLF) Evacuated Mekele temporarily to transition toward a guerrilla campaign. Armed resistance against federal integration.

With the United States warning that bilateral tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea threaten the stability of the broader Horn of Africa, international pressure mounts on all regional capitals to respect territorial integrity.