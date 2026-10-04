Alto NDA Restricts Appraisers for Quebec-Toronto HSR Route

State-owned enterprise Alto has signed confidentiality agreements with specialized agricultural appraisal firms as it evaluates routes for the proposed Quebec City-Toronto high-speed train (TGV) project, raising concerns among landowners and professional bodies, Radio-Canada reported.

On his dairy farm in Rigaud, Montérégie, Daniel Legault worries that his land sits directly on the path of the proposed high-speed train link. If the project cuts through his property, he fears losing the farm he has built, noting that he wants every tool available to negotiate fair compensation should the promoter seek an acquisition or expropriation.

When Mr. Legault attempted to hire an independent agricultural appraiser to establish the true market value of his land, two different firms turned him down. According to Mr. Legault, both companies initially agreed to take the assignment before asking who the client was and abruptly refusing the work once he mentioned Alto.

Radio-Canada obtained documents showing that Alto is actively recruiting agricultural appraisal firms to build a roster of professionals for future official exchanges. Participating firms must sign non-disclosure agreements that limit their contact with property owners who might face expropriation.

Confidentiality Clauses Restrict Access to Experts

The non-disclosure agreements drafted by Alto contain strict provisions regarding potential properties. One clause explicitly forbids signators from concluding an agreement or communicating with any person holding a real, potential, direct, or indirect interest in any of the targeted properties.

Another provision states that these confidentiality obligations survive the expiration or termination of the agreement, remaining in force as long as Alto classifies the information as confidential. Industry sources point out that locking down multiple appraisal experts leaves fewer independent specialists available for landowners facing potential land loss.

Mirabel Bloc Québécois MP Jean-Denis Garon notes that reports from the ground indicate it is increasingly difficult to secure an accredited appraiser. Farmers facing urgent representation needs are effectively left behind, which Mr. Garon characterizes as a serious breach of basic negotiation rights.

Alto defends the practice as standard industry procedure. Caroline Des Rosiers, a spokesperson for the state-owned enterprise, confirmed that the agency has retained a restricted group of fewer than five firms or professionals to perform high-level analyses.

Ms. Des Rosiers maintains that these preliminary agreements will not restrict independent appraisal services for farmers. The state-owned enterprise states that it has not yet awarded any official valuation contracts, though an open procurement process for future real estate appraisal mandates will launch later this autumn.

OEAQ Notes Valuation Concerns for High-Speed Train Route

The Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec (OEAQ) acknowledges awareness of the difficulties reported by landowners seeking independent valuations and the confidentiality terms requested by Alto. OEAQ President Guillaume Caron states that these practices raise legitimate questions and concerns within the industry.

The proposed high-speed train route aims to connect major urban centers including Peterborough and Ottawa in Ontario, alongside Laval, Montreal, and Trois-Rivières in Quebec. As planning moves forward, affected rural property owners await clearer guidelines on how independent evaluations will proceed before formal land acquisition notices are issued.