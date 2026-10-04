Australias Marnus Labuschagne Hits Timely Hundred Ahead Of South Africa Test Series

Marnus Labuschagne struck a rapid 111 from 89 balls in a warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in Potchefstroom, handing Australia a timely boost ahead of their three-Test series starting in Durban on Friday.

The visiting side posted 368-6 in reply to the hosts’ 318-7 during the two-day fixture. Labuschagne reached three figures from just 76 deliveries, hitting 19 fours before retiring out. Teammates Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw also found form ahead of the upcoming matches, with Smith contributing 61 runs and Renshaw adding 32. Alex Carey chipped in with 57 as Australia ran through their batting order.

Batting Struggles and Selection Pressure for Labuschagne

The fluent century arrives at a critical juncture for the 32-year-old batter. Labuschagne entered the warm-up fixture having gone 43 innings and over three years without reaching a Test hundred. His recent output in the format included scores of one, 31, and four during a 1-1 series draw at home against Bangladesh, leaving his Test average at 25.43 since the 2023 Ashes.

The lean run prompted former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to declare on Sky Sports that his spot in the starting XI had become untenable. Despite the criticism, selectors kept faith in the South Africa-born player. He appears set to reclaim his customary No. 3 position at Kingsmead as Australia embark on their first Test tour of the country since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Bowlers Manage Workloads as Green Doubt Lingers

Australia utilized 11 different bowlers across the opening day in Potchefstroom to manage player workloads. Seven separate bowlers claimed a wicket, with none of the seamers delivering more than 10 overs. The team faces fitness questions regarding all-rounder Cameron Green, who picked up an abdominal injury during the final ODI against South Africa last week and remains a doubt for the opening Test.

The visiting squad features several veterans returning to the scene of the 2018 controversy. Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Matt Renshaw remain the sole survivors from that touring party eight years ago. Following the series opener in Durban, the itinerary shifts to Gqeberha on October 18 and concludes in Cape Town on October 27.

Neil Brand and the Make-Shift Hosts

For the home side, the fixture provided a platform for players such as Neil Brand, who reflected on a turbulent period for South African red-ball cricket. Cricket South Africa prioritized first-choice player participation in the SA20 league, forcing the board to dispatch a makeshift squad for a previous Test tour of New Zealand that ended in a 2-0 defeat.

“It was a tough series for us and for our country with everything going on with the SA20. It took me some time to get over that. Thankfully, now I think I’ve crossed that hurdle and hopefully I can get back to playing my best cricket.” Photo: Cricinfo Neil Brand, via Cricinfo

Brand captained that side in New Zealand, an experience he described as a massive honour that ultimately drained him mentally. He was kind enough to speak to reporters for a few minutes after the first day’s play of Australia’s warm-up match in Potchefstroom. Speaking about his international aspirations, he noted that it had always been his dream to open the batting alongside Dean Elgar or Aiden Markram. Since returning from those two Tests, Brand has averaged 42.08 in first-class cricket, registered a career-best 178 last season, and transferred from the Titans to Boland.

At 30 years old, he acknowledges he remains down the pecking order for the primary Test team but believes he possesses time on his side.