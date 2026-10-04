Vinod Kholsa dismisses Seattle Seahawks relocation rumors

Seattle Seahawks new owner Vinod Kholsa dismissed rumors of a franchise relocation on October 3, 2026, stating via social media that the team has no plans to move. The statement came in response to public reaction over a recent interview where Kholsa answered “Never say never” when asked about the team’s long-term future in Seattle.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Team Morale: Recent blowout victories, such as the 31-7 win against the Cardinals, indicate stable locker-room dynamics under the incoming ownership group.

Addressing the Relocation Rumors on Social Media

According to SeattleN, Vinod Kholsa took to the social media platform X to clear up speculation regarding the future of the NFL franchise. “To be clear to Seahawks fans and the 12s, we have no plans to move the team, we have never discussed such a matter, and we have never even thought about it,” Kholsa stated on October 3, 2026. He added that there are no plans to alter anything concerning the team’s operations.

The controversy began during an interview with Axios when Kholsa was asked if he could guarantee the Seahawks would remain in Seattle for the long haul. Kholsa answered, “Never say never,” while also remarking, “Who knows if this team will be in Seattle 500 years from now?” That specific phrase quickly spread online, causing widespread anxiety among local fans.

Local History and the $9.612 Billion NFL Acquisition

Seattle fans reacted sensitively to the remarks due to past ownership turbulence. In 1996, former owner Ken Behring attempted to move the Seahawks to Southern California before the NFL blocked the move, leading to the sale of the team to Paul Allen. Later, in 2008, the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s sports community.

The Kholsa family purchased the Seahawks for $9.612 billion last month, marking the highest acquisition price in NFL history. Upon taking over, Kholsa emphasized his respect for the operational framework established by Paul Allen and Jody Allen. Over the first month of ownership, visible changes to the franchise have been minimal.

Locker Room Dynamics and Early Partnership

The new ownership group has actively worked to build relationships with the roster. Vinod Kholsa and his son Neil Kholsa traveled to an away fixture in Arizona to celebrate a 31-7 victory over the Cardinals directly inside the locker room.

Head coach Mike Macdonald noted that communication with the new owners is progressing well. Macdonald stated that the interaction remains in the early stages, but all processes so far have been positive. With Kholsa’s direct clarification on social media, the relocation narrative has been largely put to rest.

Metric Details Acquisition Date September 2026 Purchase Price $9.612 Billion Head Coach Mike Macdonald Recent Result 31-7 win vs. Cardinals

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