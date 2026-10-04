WWE Raw Preview: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for Money in the Bank Spot

Becky Lynch battles Liv Morgan on Monday Night Raw live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to decide who challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank. ET on Netflix.

The Santiago Fallout Sets Up St. Louis Clash

The number one contender’s match stems directly from a September 12 live event in Santiago, Chile. Lynch served as the special guest referee during Morgan’s title defense against Vaquer. When Morgan hit Oblivion and went for the pin, Lynch halted her count at two. The resulting confrontation allowed Vaquer to capitalize, defeating Morgan and ending a 147-day championship reign while securing her second run with the belt.

That finish left Morgan without a rematch. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce outlined the stakes during his weekly preview video on X, confirming that the winner of Monday’s bout challenges Vaquer five days later in New Orleans.

The Champion Speaks in Missouri

Roman Reigns makes his first appearance on Raw since the September 14 show in Mexico City, returning to address his title defense against LA Knight. Pearce noted that between The 946, the Bloodline, and Knight, the World Heavyweight Champion carries pressure into St. Louis. Knight attacked Reigns with a BFT following the September 14 Raw in Mexico City, and Reigns accepted the match.

Ladder Match Entrants Collide in Tag Team Action

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also booked two preview matches featuring participants from the upcoming ladder bouts. Penta and Je’Von Evans team up to face World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Penta secured his spot in the men’s ladder match after The 946 abducted Solo Sikoa prior to his September 21 qualifier.

Meanwhile, the women’s division sees Sol Ruca and Lola Vice square off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Ruca, Vice, and Perez are all confirmed entrants for the women’s ladder match at the Smoothie King Center. In singles competition, Rey Fenix meets Ethan Page.

Event Logistics and Streaming Details

Monday Night Raw emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 5, 2026. Broadcast coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Netflix. The final show before Money in the Bank is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, broadcasting live via ESPN’s streaming service in the United States.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.