Manchester City’s ongoing appeal against more than 100 Premier League financial rule breaches faces a critical hurdle after a 2015 filing submitted by main sponsor Etihad Airways to the US government directly contradicts the club’s core defence strategy. Sky Sports News reported that the club planned to argue that extra funding came from the Abu Dhabi government rather than its owners.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Future Betting Markets: Title odds and top-four futures face structural volatility depending on whether the expedited 12-week appeal timeline holds or drags into 2027.

The 2015 US Government Filing Contradicts City Defence

The central pillar of Manchester City’s legal defence has hinged on establishing that additional capital injected into sponsorship agreements originated directly from the Abu Dhabi government. However, a 60-page regulatory filing submitted by Etihad Airways in May 2015 to the US Departments of Commerce, Transportation, and State undercuts this narrative. Sky Sports News detailed that the document was drafted in response to allegations concerning market-distorting state subsidies.

Within that submission, Etihad explicitly stated that its financial obligations to the club were independently managed. The assertion that the Abu Dhabi government paid for Etihad’s sponsorship of English Premier League football club Manchester City is equally false, the airline’s submission declared. Furthermore, the document noted that Etihad funded the 10-year partnership deal, which included stadium naming rights, strictly from its own corporate liquidity.

The Independent Commission’s Findings on Disguised Funding

An independent disciplinary commission concluded that Manchester City breached financial rules by disguising £830 million of owner funding as legitimate sponsorship income across nine seasons spanning from 2009 to 2018. Yahoo Sports reported that independent analyses place total inflated revenue figures and cost reductions closer to £900 million. City’s legal counsel presented the argument at the original 2024 hearing that the extra capital was routed via the Abu Dhabi government.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

That rationale was firmly dismissed by the three-person judicial panel. The official judgment noted that the defence was an explanation that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to obscure and conceal the realities of the disguised funding scheme. Interestingly, this fresh argument marks a stark departure from previous testimonies. During City’s Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in Lausanne over UEFA financial fair play infractions, former Etihad chief executive James Horgan testified that sponsorship payments were fulfilled entirely out of the airline’s own funds.

Legal Proceeding Disputed Funding Source Claimed Key Official Testimony / Filing CAS UEFA Appeal Etihad corporate liquidity James Horgan stated payments came from airline funds US Government Filing (2015) Etihad corporate liquidity & commercial loans Filing denied Abu Dhabi government paid for sponsorship Premier League Hearing (2024) Abu Dhabi state government funding Rejected by independent commission as concocted

Appeals Timeline and Procedural Disputes

Manchester City lodged their formal appeal at 7 pm on Thursday, maintaining their absolute innocence and asserting they possess irrefutable evidence proving their compliance. Sky Sports News outlined the fast-track mechanism introduced into the Premier League handbook this season, which dictates that appeals must be finalized within 12 weeks of submission, restricting hearings to a single five-day block.

Under this accelerated framework, a final verdict would be expected around the third week of January, following a 30-day deliberation window for a newly appointed three-person appeal panel. Yet, legal representation for Manchester City could challenge whether these newly minted handbook rules apply retrospectively to a case initially charged in 2023 and heard in 2024. If successful, the protracted dispute risks dragging well into 2027.

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