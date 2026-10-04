The Weeknd Singapore Concert Review: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at National Stadium

Global superstar The Weeknd wrapped up the Singapore leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at the National Stadium, drawing over 50,000 fans to a cinematic production anchored by a 40-foot gold Sorayama robot. The concerts on October 2 and October 3, 2026, marked the closing chapter of the persona under which Abel Tesfaye built his career.

The Stadium Tour Highlights

The Singapore shows formed the final leg of the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, supporting the album trilogy of After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, according to Time Out Worldwide.

Official merchandise was housed at a pop-up store at The Kallang from October 1 to October 3, featuring venue-exclusive items, tour merch, and vinyl records ahead of the shows.

Concertgoers faced strict venue restrictions prohibiting outside food, umbrellas, large bags exceeding 35cm by 20cm by 30cm, and perfume bottles, while transportation options included the nearby Stadium, Tanjong Rhu, and Kallang MRT stations.

The Staging and Setlist at the National Stadium

The production closely mirrored the artist’s international stops, featuring a ruined-city backdrop and a lighting design that shifted deliberately from deep violet and amber to a pale dawn blue. The Weeknd emerged behind a glittering mask with green lasers projecting from the eyes, flanked by dancers in red robes and masks. Musically, the programme balanced tracks from his extensive catalog, including “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” “Starboy,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Quieter moments, such as “Die For You” and “Out of Time,” highlighted his vocal command and distinctive falsetto. The artist appeared comparatively engaged, extending time on the runway and letting the audience carry entire choruses unaided. The night concluded with “Moth to a Flame,” bringing the stadium production to a close.

Singapore Tour Logistics and Merchandise Access

Fans utilized the dedicated pop-up store at Stadium Riverside Walk for exclusive physical goods, open from 2:00 PM to midnight on show days. Time Out Worldwide detailed the venue guidelines, warning attendees against bringing prohibited items including bottled water, gifts, flowers, chairs, and hand sanitizer bottles exceeding 60ml. Public transit networks managed the influx of fans, with crowds advised to disperse toward Tanjong Rhu, Kallang, and Mountbatten MRT stations to bypass immediate post-concert congestion at the primary Stadium MRT stop.

Tour Detail Information Dates October 2 and October 3, 2026 Venue National Stadium, Singapore Attendance 50,000+ strong audience Tour Phase Final leg of After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Musical Evolution and the Trilogy Arc

The concert’s narrative arc reflected the thematic progression of Abel Tesfaye’s musical era, mapping out a transition from night toward morning. Spanning material from After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow, the setlist incorporated material such as “Heartless,” “Take My Breath,” and “Creepin’.” As the final destination on the current international schedule, the Singapore engagement captured the complete structural scope of a tour designed to transition the artist past his foundational stage moniker.

Photo: Time Out Worldwide