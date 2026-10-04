Georgina Rodriguez deletes Instagram story criticizing Jorge Jesus

Georgina Rodriguez deleted an Instagram story defending Cristiano Ronaldo after sharing an unverified Alex Ferguson quote and criticizing Portugal team manager Jorge Jesus, according to reports. The social media activity followed Ronaldo’s premature departure from the national team camp amid ongoing debates about his international future.

The Ferguson Citation and the Deleted Attack

Rodriguez shared a post on her Instagram story originally published by the page “Hispanic Sports Media,” attempting to shield Ronaldo from scrutiny. The shared content featured a purported statement from former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson. The text argued that Jesus demonstrated insecurity rather than authority by naming Ronaldo to the squad without deploying him.

Accompanying the shared text, Rodriguez added a direct personal swipe at the current Portugal boss. “I don’t know how this gentleman can carry the name of Christ,” she wrote. However, the source post provided no verifiable attribution or evidence for the Ferguson quote. Shortly after publication, the story disappeared from her profile, though the deletion failed to prevent regional sports outlets from capturing the fallout.

National Team Fallout and Jesus Awaits Post-Match Talks

The digital controversy arrived on the heels of Ronaldo’s sudden departure from the national team camp. The 41-year-old forward has not confirmed an official retirement from international football, leaving his status a central talking point across European sports media. Meanwhile, the Portuguese sports newspaper And She Was documented the deleted social media attack before it vanished from the platform.

Jorge Jesus addressed the mounting media pressure by postponing direct discussions regarding the squad friction until after the upcoming fixture against Norway. “There is still enough time to talk about it after the match,” Jesus noted, while emphasizing that he cannot simply ignore a player of Ronaldo’s stature.

Entity / Individual Role Key Development Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Forward Departed team camp early, sparking debates over future Jorge Jesus Portugal Team Coach Deferred discussions regarding squad dynamics until post-Norway match Georgina Rodriguez Partner of Cristiano Ronaldo Shared unverified Ferguson quote and deleted subsequent criticism

With the Norway fixture looming and public scrutiny intensifying, the focus shifts back to the pitch. Whether the veteran forward and the coaching staff can bridge the gap remains one of the most closely watched narratives in international football.

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