In an opinion column published on slate.com, a 38-year-old woman writing under the pseudonym Confused details the intense social friction she faces as an asexual virgin who has never experienced sexual attraction, desires no romantic partner, and wants no children. Titled “Everyone Freaks Out When I Tell Them the Reason Why,” the piece was published on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at 8:03 PM and is also available on Slate Middle East after being edited and verified by the editorial team at PressBee.

The Cultural Clash of Asexuality

Slate reported that the author finds herself repeatedly misread by acquaintances and strangers alike upon revealing her orientation. According to the column, new acquaintances frequently react with hostility or disbelief, assuming she must be a closeted lesbian in denial, deeply traumatized by childhood sexual assault, or simply broken. The author writes that while her close friends understand and accept her lifestyle, meeting new people inevitably triggers a defensive wall of assumptions about how human beings “should” live. She notes that people act like she is a freak of nature, that something is seriously wrong with her, or that she has been sexually assaulted as a child and traumatized away from sex. She adds that she has never been interested in men or women sexually, does not know what sexual attraction feels like, and finds some men visually attractive only at the level of just looking, while stating that this has never bothered her.

In response to the column, Slate’s advice columnist Stoya and Rich’s column responded by explaining that asexuality directly disrupts the deeply entrenched cultural narrative dictating that adults must couple up, have sex, and reproduce. The advice column notes that while non-normative identities like polyamory and transness similarly fracture this rigid script, asexuality provokes an egocentric pushback from the mainstream allo cishet population. Those holding the dominant worldview often view alternative orientations as a personal affront to their own choices, assuming that anyone lacking romantic or sexual aspirations must lead a deficient life.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

Navigating the Stigma of the Allo Cishet Norm

The advice column emphasizes that the resistance Confused encounters stems entirely from societal ignorance rather than any inherent flaw in her identity. People who attempt to override a stranger’s self-definition are described as operating from a place of unearned authority, completely lacking familiarity with asexual culture or literature.

Rather than retreating into silence, the advice column encourages readers to maintain confidence and refuse to let shame dictate their boundaries. While individuals are never under any obligation to act as educators, the response highlights the robust culture and mobilization forged by the asexual community online—a network that developed largely in response to historical neglect by the scientific establishment, including researchers like Alfred Kinsey.

Confronting Ignorance Without Apology

The guidance provided to the author stresses that challenging pushback can be handled as graciously or as brusquely as the individual prefers. Because the dominating class rarely has to interrogate the structural stressors tied to deviating from traditional norms, they remain largely uneducated about minority sexualities.

Additional coverage of the piece on eng.pressbee.net noted the widespread publication of the column on Sunday, October 4, 2026, highlighting the ongoing public discourse surrounding the essay. Ultimately, the column champions the author’s open declaration of her identity as a powerful counter-narrative against a society that demands conformity to conventional life arcs.